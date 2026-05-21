According to local residents, the humpback whale known as "Timmy" should disappear from the beach on the vacation island of Anholt sooner rather than later. But recovering the carcass is difficult. It could explode at any moment.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The carcass of the humpback whale known as "Timmy" is lying on the beach on the Danish island of Anholt - and is disturbing the locals.

Denmark therefore wanted to try to drag it to a port on the mainland.

But the operation was called off: The risk of explosion is too great. Show more

The Danes want to drag the carcass of the humpback whale known as "Timmy" off the vacation island of Anholt to a port in Jutland. The background: it is currently lying in shallow water on a popular beach and, according to the environmental authorities, could cause a major nuisance to local residents and tourists.

The original plan was to attempt to pull the whale into the port of Grenaa on the mainland on Thursday, May 21, according to the authority. However, the action planned for the whole day was aborted after a few hours. This means that the whale cannot be autopsied on Friday as planned.

The carcass of the dead humpback whale off the Danish island of Anholt is dangerously bloated. It could explode at any time. youtube.com/@News5de

It is not yet clear what will happen next. Experts believe that the bloated carcass could explode at any time. Images from the livestream provider News5 showed that it is now extremely bloated with putrefactive gases. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency had already warned people days ago not to approach the animal due to the risk of infection.

Locals want to get rid of whale carcasses quickly

"It is a great wish of the locals that the whale is removed as soon as possible so that it does not disturb holidaymakers," Pia Lange Christensen, Director of the tourism organization Visit Aarhus, which is also responsible for the island of Anholt, told the German Press Agency. The season has just begun. "Over the next few weeks, more and more tourists will be coming to the island, which is a very popular vacation destination."

For Denmark as a country with many coasts, it is not unusual for whales to beach from time to time, said Christensen. "And it usually doesn't take long for the authorities to remove the animals."

The weakened animal had previously stranded several times on the German Baltic coast. A few weeks ago, a private initiative had transported it alive to the North Sea and released it. However, the whale later washed up dead off Anholt.

It is now posing a challenge for the Danes there. As a tourism organization, however, you can also take something positive from the matter, said Pia Lange Christensen from Visit Aarhus: "After all, the whale has brought attention to Anholt."

With agency material.