Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was met with loud protests during his visit to Ceuta. He subsequently described the massive influx into the Spanish exclave as an “attack” on the country’s territorial integrity.

Here's what it's all about Pedro Sánchez has described the mass influx into Ceuta as an attack on Spain's territorial integrity.

Nearly 50,000 people entered the exclave from Morocco in just a few days; at least 28 died.

Spain is stepping up border security with military personnel, buoys, and faster deportations. Summary created with

Pedro Sánchez immediately feels the wrath of the people of Ceuta. Footage on social media shows the Spanish prime minister being met by an angry crowd upon his arrival at the local government headquarters.

The short video shows that a large number of people have gathered behind a barrier and are loudly protesting against Sánchez. It is not possible to determine conclusively from the available footage exactly what chants can be heard or who organized the demonstration.

The protest follows an unprecedented influx into the Spanish exclave. According to government figures, nearly 50,000 people have arrived in Ceuta from Morocco in recent days. Many reached the area by swimming, while others scaled the border fences.

Sánchez Announces Specific Measures

During his visit, the head of government struck a harsh tone. He described the events as an “attack” and a “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.”

He promised the nearly 85,000 residents of the exclave the support of the entire country. “All of Spain stands by your side. We are taking responsibility for this situation,” said Sánchez.

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According to the authorities, there are numerous women, minors, and children among the arrivals. At least 28 people lost their lives at sea, according to the latest official figures.

The military is securing the border

For the first time since the mass influx in May 2021, Spain is once again deploying the military in Ceuta to assist with border security.

In addition, floating buoys are to be installed along the barrier between the Moroccan coast and Tarajal Beach. According to Sánchez, they are intended to form a “physical barrier” and make it more difficult for people to cross the water.

The procedures for deportations are also to be expedited. “Many migrants are already being deported,” Sánchez explained.

People continued to cross the border through Friday morning. At the same time, according to the state-run television station RTVE, numerous people returned to Morocco. This has eased the situation somewhat. Sánchez also highlighted the cooperation with the Moroccan government.