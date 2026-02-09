Jacques Baud (center) at an event organized by the Association of Swiss Police Officers with former Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga (left) and current Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Swiss ex-colonel Jacques Baud is sanctioned by the EU for pro-Russian propaganda. He is now allowed to access his bank account again for "vital purposes".

Belgium has granted Swiss ex-colonel Jacques Baud a humanitarian exemption. The former intelligence service employee lives in Brussels and has been on the European Union's sanctions list since December for pro-Russian propaganda.

Jacques Baud confirmed this to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, according to information published by the French-speaking Swiss media outlet "L'Impertinent". The authorization gives him the right to access his bank account for "vital purposes", he explained.

Russia-friendly positions

He was informed of the Belgian Ministry of Finance's decision on Saturday. The request had been made by his lawyers. Baud was unable to say whether and what steps Switzerland had taken with the EU. The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" recently reported that the Swiss ambassador to the EU, Rita Adam, had intervened in Brussels.

Jacques Baud is being sanctioned because of his positions, which are considered pro-Russian. He has written books about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "Operation Z", the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was glossed over as a "special military operation".

According to the EU implementing regulation, the "strategic analyst" is often a guest on pro-Russian television and radio programs, writes Blick. Baud believes that Ukraine brought about the Russian invasion itself in order to join NATO.

Baud considers the sanction to be politically motivated

The sanctions imposed on Baud and eleven other individuals on December 15 include the freezing of their assets, a business ban and entry bans to the EU. Baud considers the sanction to be politically motivated. There is no evidence that he has committed a criminal offense.

The European Commission rejected his accusation of a violation of freedom of expression to the "NZZ". The sanctioned person's actions must be of such an extent that they endanger democracy, the rule of law, stability or security in the EU or in a member state.