Suddenly the sky over Harbin darkens. A powerful sandstorm hits the metropolis of millions and paralyzes the city. You can see the spectacular images in the video.

Force of nature in China Sandstorm hits metropolis of millions at 135 km/h

A huge wall of sand has fallen over the city of Harbin in north-eastern China, almost completely swallowing up the metropolis of millions within a short space of time. This is reported by Chinese state media.

Gales of extreme force swept through the city. Visibility was severely restricted in places. Roads, vehicles and infrastructure were massively damaged in some cases. Normal everyday life came to a standstill.

The sand cloud was triggered by the clash between hot summer air and cold winter air. This led to the huge mass of dust being stirred up.

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