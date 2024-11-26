A Santa Claus has a complaint against him after the police operation. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

In Germany, a boy (4) sticks his tongue out at Santa Claus. He then hits him with a rod. He is now facing criminal charges.

Sven Ziegler

An altercation between a four-year-old and Santa Claus has triggered an investigation into dangerous bodily harm in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the police in Stralsund on Tuesday, the child stuck his tongue out at the costumed 62-year-old at the local Christmas market on Monday. Santa then hit the boy in the face with his rod, causing him pain.

The 62-year-old apparently saw "his action as an educational measure", explained the police. However, it had brought him a criminal complaint on suspicion of dangerous bodily harm. The four-year-old was at the Christmas market with his family.