Exodus from the earthquake zone: people flee Santorini. Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa

The strong earthquakes on Santorini continue. Now the Greek island declares a state of emergency.

Sven Ziegler

The situation on the Cyclades islands, which have been hit by countless earthquakes, remains tense. The Greek island has now declared a state of emergency, according to the regional government.

Several earth tremors were recorded on Thursday night, the strongest north-east of Santorini with a magnitude of 5.2. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, it was the strongest earthquake since the phenomenon began several weeks ago. This quake was even felt on all the islands of the Cyclades group, on Crete and in the higher floors of buildings in Athens around 230 kilometers northwest of Santorini. However, no damage was reported, according to the authorities.

It remains unclear to what extent this series of earthquakes could affect the two volcanoes in the region. In addition to the spectacular volcanic crater of Santorini, a similarly large volcano lies beneath the surface of the sea in the northeast of Santorini. The volcano known as "Columbo" caused severe damage in the eastern Mediterranean after an eruption in 1650.

Thousands of people have already fled

Meanwhile, the stress of the people on Santorini is increasing. No wonder if the earth has been shaking continuously for weeks, say seismologists. According to information from Greek radio, it is estimated that around two thirds of the island's inhabitants have left the island.

These are mainly families with children and workers who repair hotels and guesthouses during the winter and prepare them for the tourist season, according to Greek media reports. The number of tourists staying on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi and Amorgos initially remained unclear. In winter, these islands are visited by people who either travel on their own or own a vacation home there.

