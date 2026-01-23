A 16-year-old schoolgirl was hit and killed by a car on Lake Maggiore. Four other young people were injured, including her sister. The 31-year-old driver is now being investigated for negligent homicide in road traffic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16-year-old Sara was hit by a car on Lake Maggiore and died at the scene of the accident.

Four other young people were injured, including the victim's older sister, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating the 31-year-old driver and is awaiting the results of alcohol and drug tests.

A serious traffic accident on Lake Maggiore has shaken a family and an entire school. 16-year-old Sara was hit by a car in Maccagno on Sunday and fatally injured. Four other teenagers were taken to hospital.

The teenagers were on their way to the lake when they were hit by a Fiat Panda. According to the information available so far, the vehicle lost control on a bend and crashed into the group. All help came too late for Sara.

Driver under suspicion

The public prosecutor's office in Varese has opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter and assault on the road. The focus is on the 31-year-old driver of the car from the Luino region. Investigators are awaiting the results of alcohol and drug tests. The vehicle has also been seized. An expert opinion is to clarify the course of the accident.

Sara's 20-year-old sister is also among the injured. According to the Italian media, she is still in hospital in Monza with serious injuries. Another young woman is being treated in Varese, her condition is considered stable. The other two injured are not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Uproar in Italy

Many people were particularly moved by the father's reaction. When he was called to the scene of the accident, his daughter's body had already been covered up by rescue workers. According to reports in the Italian media, the man lay down on the asphalt next to his dead daughter and remained there motionless for several minutes. The picture became a symbol of the tragedy in Italy.

Sara would have celebrated her 17th birthday on June 19. She attended a school specializing in health and social work in Varese and spent her free time helping children and young people. She wanted to be a psychologist. Teachers and friends describe her as a helpful and committed person.

The news of her death also overshadowed the last day of school before the summer vacation. Instead of celebration, there was sadness at the school. The principal wrote to the pupils that the day should have been a celebration and had now turned into a day of mourning.