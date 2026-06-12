New rules are in effect at Punta Molentis Beach in Sardinia following wildfires. IMAGO/Filippo Carlot

One of Sardinia’s most beautiful beaches is restricting access: At Punta Molentis, beach umbrellas may only be set up under certain conditions going forward.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you New rules regarding visitor limits, admission, and reservations are in effect at Punta Molentis Beach in Sardinia following wildfires.

Beach umbrellas are now only permitted for families with small children or seniors.

The measures are facing criticism. Show more

Punta Molentis is one of Sardinia’s most beautiful stretches of coastline and has been a major tourist attraction for years. However, strict access restrictions are now in place there: umbrellas are only permitted if visitors are traveling with children under the age of ten or are over 65 years old.

The authorities are responding to severe wildfires last year that caused significant damage to the beach, dunes, and parking lot. To protect the natural environment, the number of visitors is also being limited to a maximum of 150 people. “It is therefore necessary to reduce human impact and preserve this natural heritage for future generations,” the municipality of Villasimius stated, as reported by the BBC.

In addition, Mayor Gianluca Dessì has introduced an entrance fee: Those arriving by land pay 10 euros, while those arriving by boat pay 5 euros. Vehicle access is also restricted, with a maximum of 70 cars per day allowed to reach the beach until the end of October. Furthermore, reservations will be mandatory in the future.

The municipality describes the ecosystem of Punta Molentis as particularly valuable, but also very sensitive.

Criticism on social media

The drastic measures are not meeting with universal approval. On social media, some users criticize the rules as excessive. One user asks whether, in the future, one will have to “rent” children or elderly people in order to visit the beach. Others are calling instead for a temporary complete closure so that the area can fully recover.