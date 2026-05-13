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Putin's new superweapon? "Satan 2": Russia allegedly tests unstoppable nuclear missile

Christian Thumshirn

13.5.2026

Russia is staging the next test of its dreaded "Satan 2" missile - and Putin is talking about a weapon without a counterpart. But behind the martial images, many questions remain unanswered.

13.05.2026, 14:11

Development of the RS-28 "Sarmat" began back in 2011 and the new Russian intercontinental missile should have been ready for use long ago. However, technical problems, postponed deadlines and several allegedly failed tests repeatedly delayed the Kremlin's prestigious project. Now Moscow has announced the next successful test launch.

A threatening backdrop from Moscow

In the video, Russia shows the launch of the missile - accompanied by big words from the Kremlin. Putin speaks of a weapon without a counterpart that could overcome any defense system. But Western experts doubt the capabilities of the "Satan 2".

Find out what the Sarmat can really do - and how dangerous it actually is - in the video above.

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