New satellite images from Russia are causing unrest in Northern Europe. They show conspicuous military activity near the border with Finland - precisely where Russia has been secretly expanding its positions for months.
The images, which originate from the US company Planet Labs and are available to the Swedish broadcaster SVT, document new warehouses, military tents and air force movements.
Four regions in north-western Russia are affected: Kamenka, Petrozavodsk, Severomorsk-2 and Olenya
In Kamenka, just 60 kilometers from the Finnish border, more than 130 tents for around 2,000 soldiers are said to have been erected - on a site that was undeveloped until February.
New helicopters were stationed in Severomorsk-2, a former air force base. And at the Olenya base, which is being used for the war against Ukraine, strategic bombers are once again making an appearance.
Finland expresses alarm
Lieutenant General Vesa Virtanen of the Finnish General Staff suspects that this is not just pure defensive measures, but a targeted geopolitical provocation, as he told SVT:
"Russia is testing whether Nato will react as one. This is a game with Article 5." This states that an attack on a NATO state triggers the alliance case.
Emil Kastehelmi, an open source analyst, also reports on X about five active Russian air bases in the Murmansk region - with remarkable developments since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Russia has five active air bases near northern Finland and Norway. In this thread, I will go through the bases and their recent changes in activity and infrastructure, and how the war in Ukraine has affected them.
Shelters for fighter jets have been built on fields such as Severomorsk-2 - presumably as a precautionary measure against possible drone attacks.
Sweden wants to station troops in Lapland
Sweden has already reacted and drawn up corresponding plans. The first Swedish NATO troops are to be stationed in a new command center in Lapland this summer - as a sign of support for its northern neighbor.