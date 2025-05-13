TU-95s have recently been stationed in Olenja - just a warning signal. Picture: Planet Labs / SVT

Satellite images show suspicious Russian troop movements on the Finnish border. Experts are sounding the alarm - and fear a deliberate provocation against NATO.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia is stationing new soldiers and military equipment at several bases near the border with Finland.

Experts see the move as a geopolitical show of force.

Finland and Sweden respond with military reinforcements in the north. Show more

New satellite images from Russia are causing unrest in Northern Europe. They show conspicuous military activity near the border with Finland - precisely where Russia has been secretly expanding its positions for months.

The images, which originate from the US company Planet Labs and are available to the Swedish broadcaster SVT, document new warehouses, military tents and air force movements.

Four regions in north-western Russia are affected: Kamenka, Petrozavodsk, Severomorsk-2 and Olenya

In Kamenka, just 60 kilometers from the Finnish border, more than 130 tents for around 2,000 soldiers are said to have been erected - on a site that was undeveloped until February.

New helicopters were stationed in Severomorsk-2, a former air force base. And at the Olenya base, which is being used for the war against Ukraine, strategic bombers are once again making an appearance.

Finland expresses alarm

Lieutenant General Vesa Virtanen of the Finnish General Staff suspects that this is not just pure defensive measures, but a targeted geopolitical provocation, as he told SVT:

"Russia is testing whether Nato will react as one. This is a game with Article 5." This states that an attack on a NATO state triggers the alliance case.

Emil Kastehelmi, an open source analyst, also reports on X about five active Russian air bases in the Murmansk region - with remarkable developments since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russia has five active air bases near northern Finland and Norway. In this thread, I will go through the bases and their recent changes in activity and infrastructure, and how the war in Ukraine has affected them.



There have been some surprising developments. 1/ pic.twitter.com/r0FSXHEqvF — Emil Kastehelmi (@emilkastehelmi) May 7, 2025

Shelters for fighter jets have been built on fields such as Severomorsk-2 - presumably as a precautionary measure against possible drone attacks.

Sweden wants to station troops in Lapland

Sweden has already reacted and drawn up corresponding plans. The first Swedish NATO troops are to be stationed in a new command center in Lapland this summer - as a sign of support for its northern neighbor.

Since Finland joined Nato in 2023, Moscow has been keeping a closer eye on the border region - and justifies the rearmament with the alleged "security interest" in the west.

But experts see more to it than that. Kastehelmi warns: "The activities point to a long-term expansion - and are more than just symbolic politics."

The message from Moscow is clear: Russia will maintain a military presence - directly on the EU's external border.

More videos from the department