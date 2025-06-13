5.23 pm

According to the President of Israel, Izchak Herzog, Israel will not drag the USA into a war. His country had made it clear throughout that it would leave the decisions to US President Donald Trump, Herzog said on US broadcaster CNN. After all, it was about America's national security interests.

With regard to the further development of the war, he added: "We have no intention and we are not calling for America to go to war now because the Iranians are threatening Israel." The decision for the USA to intervene had been taken because the Iranian nuclear program posed a threat to the security interests of "the entire free world". As the leader of this world, the USA was indeed endangered by the nuclear program - "that's why it was the right step to take".

Now was the time to think about diplomacy - but it had to be effective, Herzog emphasized. So far, diplomacy had failed because the Iranians had constantly lied.