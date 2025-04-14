According to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the ship is around 140 meters long. This would make it the largest warship ever built in North Korea.
State-of-the-art weapons on board
Despite the strict UN sanctions restricting access to materials and technology, North Korea has recently modernized its armed forces and developed new weapons.
Closer relations with Russia since the start of the Ukraine war could help North Korea to circumvent these sanctions, according to analysts.
🇰🇵 CNN report: North Korea is building its largest warship, 459 feet long, just a few meters shorter than the US military's largest warships. The ship is expected to have the ability to launch missiles against several targets, and this comes at a time when North Korea is under… pic.twitter.com/YvnSefswbQ
The North Korean navy consists of around 400 patrol boats and 70 submarines, most of which are old and small. However, Kim Jong Un has plans to modernize the fleet, including the development of submarine-launched missiles and the construction of new naval bases.
A South Korean MP reported that in addition to the ship in Nampo, a nuclear-powered submarine in Sinpo and another warship in Chongjin are also under construction. These developments are part of Kim's efforts to modernize and expand North Korea's naval forces.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.