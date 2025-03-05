An unusual incident overshadowed Donald Trump's appearance in the US Congress: Democratic representative Al Green was led out of the chamber because of loud heckling.

Sven Ziegler

Democrat Al Green disrupted Trump's speech by shouting: "He has no mandate!"

On the instructions of Speaker Mike Johnson, he was escorted out of the chamber.

Such an ejection is unusual - even in the case of previous disruptions, it usually remained with admonishments. Show more

An unusual incident has overshadowed Donald Trump's speech in the US Congress: Democratic congressman Al Green from Texas was led out of the chamber after loudly interrupting the president.

When Trump declared that he had received a mandate from the voters for far-reaching change in the election, Green repeatedly shouted: "He has no mandate!"

Usually only admonishments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, then ordered Green's removal - an extremely rare occurrence in the US Congress.

Green later explained that he had protested against Trump's planned cuts to Medicaid. The Democrat emphasized that people need to know that there is resistance to the president's policies.

Political heckling during presidential speeches is nothing new. Back in 2009, Republican Joe Wilson interrupted a speech by Barack Obama with the exclamation "You lie!", but was allowed to remain in the room.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene also caused loud disruptions during the Biden administration, but was not removed.