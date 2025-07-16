SPD lawyer Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf was due to be elected as a judge at the Federal Constitutional Court on July 11. Instead, the election fell through at the last minute. A political dispute has been raging ever since - now Brosius-Gersdorf is speaking out herself for the first time.

The CDU/CSU withdrew its consent at short notice, citing new allegations of plagiarism.

Behind the scenes, a cultural battle raged over abortion rights, political influence and the role of the court. Show more

On Friday, July 11, the Bundestag was due to vote on three new judgeships at the Federal Constitutional Court - but a scandal ensued. At short notice, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group removed the election of SPD candidate Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf from the agenda, citing accusations of plagiarism that had suddenly "surfaced".

Prior to this, there had been weeks of controversial debate surrounding Brosius-Gersdorf's person. CDU/CSU MPs refused to support him, although they had agreed to do so in the responsible election committee. This meant that the necessary two-thirds majority was lacking - the election of all three constitutional judges (two women on SPD tickets, one man on a Union ticket) was aborted and postponed.

The event is considered unprecedented in the Bundestag; even opposition politicians called it a "disaster for parliament". The affair has been a burden on Berlin politics ever since and overshadowed the government's summer break.

Who is Frauke Brosius-Gerstdorf?

The SPD says there is no reason to distance itself from the candidate Brosius-Gersdorf.

Brosius-Gersdorf, 54, is a recognized expert in constitutional law at the University of Potsdam. She is highly regarded in her field, including for her work on a commission to reform abortion law. She has not yet made any political appearances - despite this, opponents have accused her of having an "ultra-left background".

In conservative media and through campaigns by fundamentalist groups, she has been defamed as an "enemy of life" because she believes it is constitutionally possible to decriminalize abortion. At the same time, calls from organizations such as CitizenGO circulated, urging MPs in tens of thousands of emails to prevent her election.

How are politicians reacting?

The CDU/CSU's abrupt withdrawal also caused outrage within the coalition. SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch spoke of a "smear campaign". Former Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who had himself appointed Brosius-Gersdorf to an ethics committee, warned that a withdrawal would be "the wrong signal for women's rights".

Green parliamentary group leader Britta Hasselmann spoke in the Bundestag of a "disaster for Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz". Even parts of the CDU criticized their own leadership - social wing leader Dennis Radtke called the process a "car crash in slow motion".

What does Brosius-Gersdorf say?

The public pressure also affected the candidate personally. Brosius-Gersdorf spoke herself for the first time on the ZDF program "Markus Lanz": She reported death threats, hate mail and false quotes circulating on social networks. "I am a scientist, not an activist," she said.

In terms of content, she explained that she very much recognizes the protection of the life of the embryo, but that she differentiates between different phases of pregnancy under constitutional law. However, if her candidacy were to lead to a government crisis, she would refrain: "The good of the court and the government come first."

Lanz also addressed other points of criticism. A video from 2024, when Brosius-Gersdorf was a guest of his, was currently circulating on social media: In it, she had dropped the sentence in a debate about a possible AfD ban that a ban would "not eliminate the problem of supporters".

«I used a phrase that was not a happy one, namely that a party ban would not eliminate the problem of supporters.» Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf Lawyer

AfD leader Alice Weidel was outraged in the Bundestag: "They want to eliminate us!" Brosius-Gersdorf apologized to Lanz for the "highly misleading wording", but made it clear that she still considers a ban procedure to be conceivable if the legal requirements were met.

What happens now?

Politically, the process marks a breach of taboo. Traditionally, constitutional court judges are elected by silent agreement in order to keep the highest court away from day-to-day politics. Now, however, there is a threat of politicization of the kind seen in other countries. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has already warned against turning state institutions into a pawn. Legal experts are warning of a loss of trust in the court.

It remains to be seen whether Brosius-Gersdorf will continue as a candidate. The coalition must use the summer break to resolve hardened fronts. The coming weeks are likely to be used to soften hardened fronts. The "biggest political affair of this summer" (quote from Lanz) is set for a hot autumn.