Democratic Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, at a press conference with Democrats who "fled" Texas. Mark Black/FR171635 AP/AP/dpa

Republicans in Texas want to push through constituency reform at the behest of Donald Trump, which could help his party expand its majority in the House of Representatives in Washington in next year's mid-term elections. But Democrat MPs have found a trick to prevent this.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 50 Democratic congressmen have left Texas to block a vote on redistricting reform.

Governor Greg Abbott threatens impeachment - his opponents laugh at the threat.

The background to this is a plan supported by Donald Trump to create five new Republican constituencies. Show more

The Republicans in Texas are making no progress with their plans for redistricting. Dozens of members of the opposition Democrats left Texas, rendering the US House of Representatives unable to pass a resolution. Members of the 150-seat Texas House of Representatives cannot pass legislation unless at least two thirds of them are present - the so-called quorum.

The Democrats currently hold 62 seats in the Republican-dominated chamber. At least 51 of them have left Texas, according to Josh Rush Nisenson, spokesman for the Democratic Party's parliamentary group.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott threatened Democrats who failed to vote with impeachment. He referred to a non-binding legal opinion from 2021 published by the Republican Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, according to which the absence of a Texas representative could be considered a resignation from office. "This truancy ends now," the governor emphasized.

"Arrest and return to the Capitol"

Paxton wrote in the short message service X that Democrats who fled like cowards should be "arrested and brought back to the Capitol immediately".

Several members of parliament who had left Texas reacted with derision. Abbott has no legal recourse, explained Jolanda Jones, who was in New York with other colleagues. "Subpoenas from Texas don't work in New York, so he can't come and get us. Subpoenas in Texas don't work in Chicago. (...) He's just blowing smoke and mirrors."

At the heart of the dispute is US President Donald Trump's desire to create five more constituencies in Texas before the 2026 midterm elections, whose voters lean towards the Republicans. Such a scenario would increase his party's chances of consolidating its currently wafer-thin majority in the House of Representatives in Washington. The Republicans in Texas have implemented the White House's guidelines and drawn a new electoral district map that could result in five new seats.