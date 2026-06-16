ARCHIVE – Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), speaks with staff members before the press conference at the Federal Press Conference. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, warns against gloating over Donald Trump following the agreement between the U.S. and Iran. While the U.S. apparently did not fully achieve its goals in the war, schadenfreude is out of place.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Wolfgang Ischinger considers schadenfreude toward U.S. President Donald Trump following the Iran deal to be inappropriate.

Europe fundamentally shares the US’s goal of preventing Iran from acquiring military nuclear capabilities.

At the same time, the security expert is skeptical that the planned agreement will bring long-term stability and peace to the region. Show more

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, warned against schadenfreude toward U.S. President Donald Trump following the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran. Even though the U.S. did not achieve “objectives that were actually desirable” through the war, “any schadenfreude is misguided and wrong,” Ischinger said on RBB Inforadio.

“Depriving Iran of the ability to develop a military nuclear capability—we naturally share this goal with the U.S.,” Ischinger said. “So please, let this not be a day of schadenfreude, but a day of potential concern that the U.S. has, unfortunately, apparently achieved less with this war than would have been desirable,” Ischinger continued. He expressed skepticism as to whether the agreed-upon framework agreement would bring stability and peace to the region as well as contain Iran.

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a framework deal to end the war late Sunday night, which is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday. U.S. President Trump is facing criticism for having triggered the war but failing to achieve his objectives.