Eleven days before the Bundestag elections, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming under pressure: according to a report in Focus, he allegedly called Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo a "court jester". He is also said to have insulted journalists.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is said to have insulted journalists.

"Shut up, you ass", he is said to have shouted at a high-ranking employee of a public broadcaster.

Scholz is also alleged to have called the Senator for Culture and CDU politician Joe Chialo a "court jester" at a private reception in Berlin. Show more

As reported by "Focus Online", Scholz is said to have referred to the Senator for Culture and CDU politician Joe Chialo as a "court jester" at a private reception in Berlin - several times in fact. The statement was made when alleged cooperation between the CDU and AfD on migration policy was being discussed.

According to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, a spokesperson for the Senate administration confirmed on Wednesday that there had been an "incident".

Chialo himself has not yet commented further on the matter. "Focus" points out that Chialo is the only black minister in a German state government.

"Absurd and far-fetched"

Scholz admitted to having used the term "court jester", but rejected any racist intention. "The accusation of racism is absurd and artificially constructed," he explained in a statement from the SPD party executive. The Chancellor also expressed his surprise in the Spiegel interview: "I was blindsided."

He emphasized that he had already used the term "court jester" several times in other contexts and that it did not refer to Chialo's skin color. "I can be accused of anything, but certainly not of being a racist."

The SPD politician announced that he would take legal action. As reported byBild, Scholz and Chialo are said to have spoken on the phone after the incident - nothing is known about the content of the conversation.

Did Scholz also insult journalists?

But that's not all: according to "Focus", Scholz is also said to have insulted journalists on the evening in question. "Shut up, you ass", he is said to have shouted at a high-ranking employee of a public broadcaster. He is also said to have called media representatives a "cheap tool of the CDU press office".

The incident sparked fierce criticism on social networks. "What has become of Mr. Scholz...", wrote CDU politician Julia Klöckner. FDP politician Karoline Preisler called the Chancellor's behavior "absolutely outrageous and repulsive".