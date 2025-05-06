After Friedrich Merz's election debacle, Olaf Scholz walks out of the hall with a meaningful expression. He is also filmed by TV cameras.

Sven Ziegler

It is a historic political earthquake in Germany: CDU leader Friedrich Merz did not receive the required number of at least 316 votes in the first round of the Bundestag election for Chancellor - a first in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The previous chancellor, Olaf Scholz (SPD), who is now only in office in an executive capacity, was given a ceremonial send-off the evening before.

Following the failure of Merz, Scholz has been given an unplanned extension. This is because Article 69 of the Basic Law stipulates that the Chancellor shall continue in office "until the appointment of his successor". He is obliged to do so. The federal cabinet ministers will also remain in office for the time being in an acting capacity.

On his departure after the election results, the acting Federal Chancellor walks out of the plenary chamber. He is also caught on TV cameras. Scholz's facial expressions are telling - this is clearly not how he imagined this day would be.