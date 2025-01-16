During an award ceremony, Slovakian mathematics student Simon Omanik refuses to shake hands with President Peter Pellegrini. Find out the reason for the scandal in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Student Simon Omanik refuses to shake hands with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini at a reception.

He does so in protest against the president's politics and rhetoric, which he accuses of lies and populism.

Omanik was received at the presidential palace because he won a bronze medal at the Mathematical Olympiad. Show more

Student Simon Omanik has won a bronze medal at the Central European Mathematical Olympiad. This was presented to him by the Slovakian Minister of Education, Tomáš Drucker. Omanik wears a Ukrainian symbol on the lapel of his jacket as he receives the award.

He accepts the award in the presidential palace. However, he refuses to shake hands with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. The pictures of the scene go viral.

Election victory based on lies

The student explains that he believes Pellegrini won his election victory through lies and by exploiting fear and the basest human instincts.

