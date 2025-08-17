This perfume is supposed to smell like "baby". Screenshot Website

Japanese researchers have captured a special scent: The smell of a newborn baby is now available as "Poupon Pure" perfume.

They took samples from 20 babies, identified 37 fragrance components and combined them into a gentle, slightly citrusy creation.

The perfume is currently sold out. Show more

Vanilla, spring flowers, lavender - exclusive perfumes are often created from the world's most popular scents. Now a research team in Japan has captured a very special scent: the scent of a newborn baby.

As the portal "SoraNews24" reports, scientists at Kobe University have succeeded in transferring the aroma of a newborn baby's head into a perfume. The result is called "Poupon Pure", French for "pure baby", and was launched on the market this summer.

Testers describe the fragrance as soft, natural and with a refreshing citrus note. The researchers spent six years working on the creation, which consists of a blend of various flower essences and citrus aromas. The exact recipe remains their secret.

Samples from 20 newborns

For the development, the scientists worked with doctors and mothers to take scent samples from the heads of 20 newborn babies. From the analyses, they identified 37 odor components, which were then synthetically recreated.

Tests with 20 test subjects revealed a remarkable effect: the scent activated areas of the brain associated with positive emotions and awakened the desire to continue smelling it.

"Poupon Pure" costs 2970 yen - the equivalent of around 16 francs - but is currently sold out.

The idea is not entirely new: years ago, the luxury brand Bulgari launched the perfume "Petits et Mamans" on the market, which is also supposed to be reminiscent of the smell of babies - albeit with a powdery-floral note and at a significantly higher price of around 60 euros.