Ukrainian troops receive points for soldiers killed and equipment destroyed by the Russian army. They can exchange these for drones and weapons (archive image). KEYSTONE

A points system like in a computer game is intended to increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian troops. Units receive credits for combat successes and can use them to order weapons directly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukraine has introduced a gamified reward structure with the "Army of Drones" points system.

Documented combat successes such as killing enemy soldiers or destroying tanks with points are rewarded.

Units can exchange their points directly for military equipment via the "Brave1" platform.

The measure is intended to increase the motivation and efficiency of troops and improve the data situation and logistics. Show more

6 points for killing a Russian soldier, 20 points for damaging a Russian tank, 40 for destroying it, 50 points for disabling a mobile rocket launcher.

This is how the combat successes of Ukrainian troops are now assessed - provided they can back them up with videos. The program is called "Army of Drones".

The associations with video games are intentional. The aim is to motivate the Ukrainian soldiers to inflict even more damage on the Russian troops.

"Army of Drones" is soon to be integrated into Kiev's military online marketplace "Brave1", as the US magazine "Politico" writes. There, the individual units can exchange the points they have earned for new equipment.

Kill points are exchanged for weapons

Mychajlo Fedorow, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Digital Transformation, explained at a military technology conference in Kiev: "The 'Brave1' marketplace will be like Amazon for the military and will enable units to directly acquire the technologies they need on the front line."

The prices have also already been set: A Vampire Drone, one of the showpieces of the Ukrainian weapons industry, costs 43 points, slightly more than the price of destroying a Russian tank.

💥The 61st Separate Mechanized Steppe Brigade uses artillery, FPV drones, and grenade drops from the Vampire strike drone to destroy ~19 Russians in Kurshchyna🔥

To continue the macabre game: A unit must kill eight Russian soldiers to obtain a "Baba Yaga" drone - and then has 5 points left over.

The equipment will be paid for by the government and delivered to the front within a week, according to the Ukrainian army.

Weapons for those who have the most combat successes

According to Fedorov, the elite drone unit Magyar's Birds has amassed a score of 16,298 points. This is enough for 500 drones for day operations, 500 drones for night operations, 100 Vampires and 40 reconnaissance drones.

With the new equipment, the troops can replenish their points account, ideally to a level above that before the last purchase.

However, the Ukrainian army leadership sees this system as more than just the gamification of war. The aim is to move the valuable equipment to where it can be used most effectively against the enemy.

It also means a reduction in bureaucracy if the units at the front can order what they need for their missions themselves. On 'Brave1', they also order directly from the manufacturers who have registered as partners and offer their goods there.

And as is usual in online retail, customers, i.e. the soldiers on the front line, can leave ratings.

Awarding points increases kills

The Ukrainian government believes that the system is having the desired effect. The only problem is that the logistics were overwhelmed at times because the troops wanted to exchange so many points for drones that not all orders could always be delivered within the planned timeframe.

A competition had broken out between the units as to who had won the most points. Apparently, they can also see the points of their comrades-in-arms. At the same time, the high command has even better data on what is happening at the front because the units are making an effort to document and report every firing.

The army command also directs the priorities of the front-line units by awarding points. Fedorov explains that in the beginning, 2 points were awarded for a killed Russian infantryman. After they tripled the reward to 6 points, the number of enemy soldiers killed doubled.