There have recently been reports of sea mines allegedly laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. dpa

Sea mines are used in wars against ships and submarines. But even decades after their deployment, they still pose a danger.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sea mines are reported to have been laid in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sea mines block shipping routes and harbors and can also cause damage to ships and submarines.

Even decades later, sea mines can still pose a danger - even if uncontrolled. Show more

Reports of sea mines allegedly laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz have fueled concerns about the security of international energy supplies. Sea mines are used to block sea areas or shipping routes, block ports or damage enemy ships. They are considered to be difficult to detect and remove. The most important questions and answers.

How do sea mines work?

Sea mines are bodies filled with explosives under water that explode on contact or when a ship approaches. Some models detonate on direct contact, others register that a ship is approaching by means of a magnetic field, the sound of the ship moving or a change in water pressure.

There are sea mines that are anchored to the bottom and float at a certain depth below the sea surface. Some lie directly on the seabed, others can be controlled remotely. Mines that float freely and uncontrollably are prohibited under international law. They are brought into the sea by airplanes, submarines or ships.

Are sea mines still dangerous decades later?

Yes, in wars not all mines are always documented for later clearance. Sometimes they remain undiscovered for decades. According to the German Armed Forces, there are estimated to be up to 100,000 sea mines from the world wars still lying on the seabed in the Baltic Sea alone.

Some of them are still explosive and therefore endanger the construction of offshore wind farms, for example. Rust can also release toxic substances, which in the long term can even end up on our plates via the food chain.

Are sea mines becoming an uncontrolled danger?

This can happen if they come loose from their moorings and drift away due to currents and storms. One example: In spring 2022, several sea mines were discovered floating off the Turkish coast. Shipping traffic on the Bosporus, for example, was partially suspended. Observers suspected a connection with the war in Ukraine. There are countless sea mines in the Black Sea.

How are sea mines rendered harmless?

This task can be carried out by minesweepers or underwater drones. These autonomous vehicles identify mines under water, which are then destroyed by the navy - for example using countermeasure drones. In some cases, divers also have to take on the dangerous work of mine clearance.