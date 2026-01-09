Convicted rapper Sean Combs hoped for a pardon from the US president. Bild: dpa

US rapper Sean Combs is to spend more than four years in prison for sexual offenses. Now he has asked US President Donald Trump for a pardon - apparently in vain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Convicted US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked Donald Trump for a pardon.

Trump allegedly does not want to grant the musician's request.

Combs was sentenced to several years in prison in October in connection with prostitution.

Even before the sentence was handed down, the musician is said to have contacted Trump about a possible pardon. Show more

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was convicted of sexual offenses, has asked Donald Trump for a pardon. As the US president explained in an interview with the New York Times, he has no plans to comply with the request.

Combs, who has used the pseudonyms "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" and "Diddy" during his career, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and a fine in October in connection with prostitution.

The public prosecutor's office had accused the musician of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires over a period of years. He was arrested in New York in September 2024. He has been in custody ever since.

Why Trump allegedly does not want to pardon the rapper

According to his lawyer, Combs had already spoken to Trump about a possible pardon before the sentence was handed down. The president, for his part, had indicated in an earlier interview that he did not want to pardon the musician. The reason he gave was that Combs was once "very hostile" towards him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world in the 1990s. The 56-year-old has won a total of three Grammys. His biggest hits from six studio albums include "I'll Be Missing You" and "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down".