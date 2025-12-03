A new search for the MH370 plane is to begin on December 30. (archive picture) Keystone

Eleven years after the disappearance of MH370, Ocean Infinity will resume the wreckage search in the Indian Ocean at the end of December. The mission is scheduled to last 55 days.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which has been missing since 2014, will resume at the end of December.

This time by the specialist company Ocean Infinity in the Indian Ocean.

The mission is scheduled to last 55 days and will focus on particularly promising areas.

The company will only be paid if it is successful.

It could be the last chance to find the plane with 239 people on board and solve the mystery of its disappearance. Show more

The search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared eleven and a half years ago, is continuing. The specialist company Ocean Infinity will resume its work in the Indian Ocean on December 30, the Malaysian Ministry of Transport announced.

The search will be carried out for a total of 55 days with interruptions and will focus on certain areas where the probability of finding the wreckage is highest. The government in Kuala Lumpur and Ocean Infnity had previously signed an agreement to this effect.

Unsolved mystery

The plane suddenly disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and deviated from its course for an unknown reason, as was later recapitulated using technical signals.

To date, only a few dozen pieces of wreckage have washed up on various coasts. There is still no trace of the main fuselage of the plane, the 239 occupants from 14 countries or the flight recorder. The disappearance of the plane is one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

How and where is the search being conducted?

The company, based in the USA and the UK, had already launched a new search in February using a deep-sea supply ship and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to search the seabed for traces of the missing Boeing 777.

The search operation reportedly took place around 1500 kilometers off the coast of Perth in Western Australia. Ocean Infinity wanted to concentrate on an area of around 15,000 square kilometers and four "hotspots" where researchers believe the wreckage is most likely to be found.

However, the search was initially suspended in April. The Ministry of Transport cited poor weather conditions as the reason. Even then, however, it was said that the operation would be resumed towards the end of the year.

Money only if successful

Ocean Infinity had negotiated a "no find, no pay" deal with the government in Kuala Lumpur and will only be paid for the mission if the plane is found. The company was already part of an earlier, unsuccessful search in 2018.

The new operation will cover regions that were not previously covered. It could be the last search for the wreckage - and therefore the last chance for relatives to get answers to their many questions. However, there is hope, as Ocean Infinity has already been successful in other search operations: for example, in 2018, mini submersibles tracked down the Argentinian submarine "ARA San Juan" off the coast of Patagonia, which had gone missing the previous year.