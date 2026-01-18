Is Trump building an alternative to the UN? (archive image) dpa

Trump's "Peace Council" is actually supposed to monitor the transition in the Gaza Strip. Now there are more far-reaching plans. Members must contribute billions if they want to be part of it.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Peace Council" planned by US President Donald Trump is to allow states to sit on it in return for a payment of one billion US dollars and will be under his leadership.

According to the draft charter, the US government wants to establish the council as a global crisis and peace body, which critics see as competition to the United Nations.

The council was originally part of Trump's Gaza peace plan, but is to deal with crises and conflicts around the world in future. Show more

States can secure a seat on US President Donald Trump's newly created "Peace Council" if they contribute one billion US dollars to the budget within a year. This can be seen in the draft charter, which was reported on by several media outlets and the full text of which was published by theTimes of Israel.

It is also clear from the 13 chapters that the US government wants to significantly expand the Council's mandate - beyond the previous focus on pacification and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The Council is therefore to deal with crises and conflicts around the globe.

Critics are therefore already talking about possible competition with the United Nations, which Trump has repeatedly criticized as dysfunctional. This criticism is also echoed in the preamble. It states that lasting peace requires "pragmatic judgment, sensible solutions and the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have all too often failed". The goal is a "more agile and effective" international peacebuilding body.

Invitations to the first heads of state and government

According to the current concept, the Council is to focus on the Gaza conflict. The council is part of the second phase of Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, which envisages a permanent end to the war and the disarmament of the terrorist organization Hamas, which the latter rejects. The committee is to oversee the new transitional government of the coastal strip.

Several heads of state and government have recently been invited by Trump to participate in the so-called Peace Council. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Argentina's President Javier Milei and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban have all received invitations.

The draft charter stipulates that Trump will chair the meeting and that only heads of state and government invited by him can be members. Regular membership ends after three years - unless countries pay one billion US dollars into the Council's budget.

Changes to the document can therefore be decided by a two-thirds majority of the members, with additional confirmation by the chairperson. It also states that the Peace Council will dissolve, among other things, "at such time as the Chairperson deems necessary or appropriate".