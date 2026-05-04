10.21 p.m.

What is known so far about the rampage in Leipzig

Update 11.44 p.m.: Horrific scenes in Leipzig city center: Two people have been killed in a suspected rampage, three people were seriously injured.

According to the police, a total of around 80 people were affected; it was initially unclear how many of them were physically injured.

The arrested driver was a lone offender, a maniac. He is 33 years old and a German citizen. According to the "Leipziger Volkszeitung", the man was known to the police. The amateur boxer had led voluntary training sessions for beginners until the beginning of the year.

Leipzig's chief public prosecutor Claudia Laube said that it was assumed that he had committed a murder. There were no signs of "any other interpretation" and no signs of other perpetrators.

The suspect had driven about 500 meters through a popular shopping street in a white car in the early evening, hitting several people. Eyewitnesses report that the car "crashed" through Leipzig's city center at speeds of up to 80 km/h.

The perpetrator was "apprehended" while still in the car, according to the police. He had allowed himself to be arrested without resistance.

The two victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man. Both were German nationals, the police said.