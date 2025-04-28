The CDU, the party of designated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has given the green light for the formation of a black-red coalition. The party's federal committee voted by a large majority in favor of approving the coalition agreement on Monday.
Party Chairman Merz had previously campaigned for its approval in front of the 144 delegates. "The effort was worth it," he said, referring to the lengthy negotiations. The coalition agreement points the way to meeting the responsibility for Germany over the next four years and moving the country forward again.
After the CSU of Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder had already signed off on the coalition agreement, the SPD still has to give its approval. The party of outgoing Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is consulting its members in an online vote until tomorrow evening.