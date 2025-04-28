The party leaders of the CSU (Markus Söder, left), CDU (Friedrich Merz, center) and SPD (Lars Klingbeil) present the coalition agreement. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The CDU was the second of the three German governing parties to approve the coalition agreement. Party leader Friedrich Merz emphasized its importance.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new government is to be sworn in in Germany on May 6.

The coalition agreement has now been approved by the CDU, the second of three parties.

The green light from the SPD is still missing. Show more

The CDU, the party of designated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has given the green light for the formation of a black-red coalition. The party's federal committee voted by a large majority in favor of approving the coalition agreement on Monday.

Party Chairman Merz had previously campaigned for its approval in front of the 144 delegates. "The effort was worth it," he said, referring to the lengthy negotiations. The coalition agreement points the way to meeting the responsibility for Germany over the next four years and moving the country forward again.

After the CSU of Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder had already signed off on the coalition agreement, the SPD still has to give its approval. The party of outgoing Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is consulting its members in an online vote until tomorrow evening.