Trump is pursuing an unprecedented vendetta against his perceived enemies in his second term. A large inter-agency group of officials is apparently helping him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Interagency Weaponization Working Group is said to be driving Trump's vendetta against perceived enemies, according to a media report.

The working group is said to have been meeting since at least May and includes officials from the White House, the Department of Justice and intelligence officials, among others.

The group is to implement a decree that Trump issued on the first day of his second term. Show more

A group of dozens of officials from across the US government, including intelligence officials, are driving Trump's vendetta against his perceived enemies. This was reported by the news agency Reuters, citing government documents and an informed person.

According to the report, the Interagency Weaponization Working Group has been meeting since at least May and includes officials from the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense and the FBI.

It also includes employees from the Department of the Interior, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Communications Commission and other agencies, according to the documents.

Trump and his allies use the term "weaponization" to describe their unproven allegations that officials from previous administrations abused their federal powers to target him during his two impeachment trials, his criminal prosecutions and the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

At least 39 officials involved

Back on the day of his inauguration in January, Trump issued a decree instructing the Justice Department to work with other federal agencies "to identify past misconduct by the federal government related to the instrumentalization of law enforcement and the intelligence community and to take appropriate action to correct it."

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced earlier this year that groups within their agencies would "weed out" those they believed had abused government power against Trump.

"Deep state" in their sights

The documents under investigation indicate the involvement of at least 39 current and former officials from various parts of the government. Several US officials also confirmed the existence of the working group and said its purpose was to implement Trump's executive order.

Shortly after Reuters asked the authorities for comment yesterday (Monday), Fox News reported on the existence of the group, quoting Gabbard as saying that she had "created this working group". Important details, however, were not reported.

The existence of this multi-agency group shows that the efforts to use state power against Trump's supposed enemies are more comprehensive and systematic than previously known.

According to the source, the task of the inter-agency group is "essentially to take action against the 'Deep State'". The term was already used by Trump and his supporters during his first term to describe the president's perceived enemies, both from the Obama and Biden administrations and from the first Trump administration.

Anthony Fauci also on the list

Among the individuals discussed by the group, according to the source, were former FBI Director James Comey, Anthony Fauci, Trump's chief medical advisor in the COVID-19 pandemic, and former high-ranking US military commanders who implemented the order to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for soldiers.

Discussions about potential targets went beyond current and former government employees and included Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, according to the source.

One "big pillar they pushed," the source continued, was the firing of officials involved in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. They had helped produce a 2017 assessment by several US intelligence agencies that found Moscow had tried to influence the election campaign in Trump's favor.

Another focus of the group was punishment for the prosecution of rioters during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.