This map is currently causing a lot of discussion. X / NextaTV

There is no official statement - but a map in the office of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov is causing discussion. Experts believe it indicates that Russia could extend the war in Ukraine to the Black Sea and the Romanian border.

Sven Ziegler

The Odessa and Mykolaiv regions are marked alongside areas that have already been annexed.

A video from the Russian Ministry of Defense causes an international stir. In it, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov talks about Russia's summer offensive at the end of August - in the background is a map showing far-reaching markings.

According to international media reports, the map not only shows the regions of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson already claimed by Moscow highlighted in red. The markings extend further to Mykolaiv and Odessa - and thus to the border with Moldova and Romania.

Continuation of attacks announced

Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov wrote on X that the map probably reflects Russia's military objectives. Romanian war reporter Radu Hossu said it was no coincidence that such symbols appeared in official images: "Russia wants to reach the Danube Delta and border directly on Romania."

Russia’s military leadership is clearly losing it



At Gerasimov’s briefing, a map of Russia was spotted that, in addition to the four occupied Ukrainian regions and Crimea, also included Odesa and Mykolaiv regions as part of Russia.



Another glaring proof of how detached these… pic.twitter.com/txOvNdwq8X — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 1, 2025

So far, the Kremlin has not laid claim to Odessa or Mykolaiv. However, if Moscow were to take these regions, Ukraine would be cut off from its entire Black Sea coast - with serious consequences for trade and industry. Together with the areas already occupied, Russia would then control around a third of Ukraine's territory, according to ntv.

Gerasimov himself announced a continuation of the attacks in his speech. However, international observers see more than just symbolism in the published map - but a possible outlook on what Russia is aiming for militarily.