Mexican special forces tracked down cartel boss "El Mencho" in the highlands of Jalisco. Supported by US intelligence, there was a fierce exchange of fire with a fatal outcome.

Sven Ziegler

During the raid, an intense firefight ensued in which several cartel members died and the cartel boss was seriously injured.

Chaos reigns in Mexico. Violence has escalatedfollowing the death of drug baron "El Mencho"and numerous people have already lost their lives.

The first details of the secret operation against "El Mencho" are now coming to light. The operation began in the southern part of the state of Jalisco, near the municipality of Tapalpa in the highlands. This is where Mexican security authorities had located Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho". He was considered one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico.

According to the White House, the USA provided crucial intelligence information. "The United States provided critical intelligence to Mexican intelligence that led to the military operation," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. US President Donald Trump had previously classified the CJNG as a foreign terrorist organization.

Army units, special forces, the National Guard and the air force arrived on the scene. According to the Mexican authorities, the original aim was to capture the 59-year-old alive.

Firefight during the raid

As the security forces approached the hideout, armed cartel members opened fire. An intense exchange of fire ensued in the difficult-to-access terrain of the highlands.

According to official reports, three more cartel members were killed, three injured and two arrested in the battle. There were also casualties on the side of the security forces: three soldiers were wounded.

Oseguera Cervantes himself suffered serious injuries. He was flown out of the area by helicopter and taken to hospital. He later died there as a result of his injuries.

At the scene of the operation, the authorities seized an extensive arsenal of weapons, including heavy weapons such as rocket launchers, which are capable of attacking aircraft or armored vehicles.