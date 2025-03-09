  1. Residential Customers
Attacker's motive unclear Secret Service shoots at armed man near White House

Philipp Fischer

9.3.2025

US President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time of the shooting.
Archivbild: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the US President, shot and killed an armed man near the White House in Washington on Sunday night. The man was taken to hospital, explained Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the security service.

09.03.2025, 15:10

09.03.2025, 16:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Secret Service has gunned down an armed man near the White House.
  • He is said to have threatened officers with a firearm.
  • No details were initially given as to the man's motive.
The Secret Service officers had reportedly been warned by local police officers that a "suicidal" man was on his way to Washington from the state of Indiana. The man was then discovered in a street very close to the White House. He is said to have threatened the officers with a firearm.

According to the spokesman, this was followed by an "armed confrontation" during which the Secret Service officers fired shots at the man. The man was then taken to hospital. Details of the man's medical condition are "not known". "No injuries were reported to Secret Service personnel," Guglielmi said.

No further details were initially given about the man's motives. US President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time of the shooting.