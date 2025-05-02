Waltz leaves, Rubio takes over: Trump reorganizes power circle - Gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes over the job of security adviser Mike Waltz (left) without further ado. (archive picture) Image: dpa Apparently, the affair over a group chat in the Signal app was Waltz's undoing. Image: dpa US Secretary of State Rubio is to step in temporarily - although he already holds a number of posts. (archive image) Image: dpa Waltz leaves, Rubio takes over: Trump reorganizes power circle - Gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes over the job of security adviser Mike Waltz (left) without further ado. (archive picture) Image: dpa Apparently, the affair over a group chat in the Signal app was Waltz's undoing. Image: dpa US Secretary of State Rubio is to step in temporarily - although he already holds a number of posts. (archive image) Image: dpa

The National Security Advisor has the ear of the US President on foreign and security policy issues. Mike Waltz's departure creates a constellation that hasn't existed for decades.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has ordered the most far-reaching personnel change in his administration to date and recalled National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Waltz is to move from the White House in Washington to the United Nations in New York, where he will become the American ambassador.

Apparently, the affair surrounding a group chat on the commercial app Signal was Waltz's undoing.

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio is to temporarily take over Waltz's previous post and thus move even closer to Trump.

The former Trump critic turned Trump sycophant will in future advise the President on national security and foreign policy issues - as an international crisis manager, so to speak Show more

US President Donald Trump has ordered the most far-reaching personnel change in his administration to date and recalled National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Waltz is to move from the White House in Washington to the United Nations in New York and become the American ambassador there - compared to previous personnel departures during Trump's first term in office, this is a more or less face-saving solution for both sides. Apparently, the affair surrounding a group chat on the commercial app Signal was Waltz's undoing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to temporarily take over Waltz's previous position and thus move even closer to Trump. In future, he will advise the President on national security and foreign policy issues - as an international crisis manager, so to speak. The last official to simultaneously fill the roles of both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor was Henry Kissinger in the early 1970s.

Waltz under pressure after signals scandal

"I am deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation," Waltz commented on his reassignment on Platform X. According to the US media, the former officer from Florida had been out of favor in the White House for some time. Although Trump respected Waltz, he was not particularly satisfied with his work and choice of personnel, according to reports. The straw that broke the camel's back was the scandal surrounding the group chat conducted by high-ranking members of the government via the Signal app about imminent attacks on the Houthi militia in Yemen.

I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025

In March, Waltz had inadvertently added the editor-in-chief of the US magazine "The Atlantic", Jeffrey Goldberg, to the chat - thus allowing the sensitive communication to end up in the press. The affair made highly unpleasant headlines for the government and left Waltz in need of an explanation. He defended himself by saying that he didn't know how the journalist's number ended up in his cell phone and how he ended up in the group. Perhaps a contact in his address book had been saved with a different number, he speculated.

According to reports, Trump had wanted to fire him for some time. However, it was said that the president did not want to appear to be giving in to the negative press.

US Vice President Vance speaks of "promotion"

Waltz appeared less riotous in public than many others from Trump's inner circle. With regard to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, he saw it as his European partners' duty to do more and, as a member of Congress last year, voted against billions in new aid for Kiev. At the same time, he is a fierce critic of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and has openly questioned the seriousness of Russian negotiation offers, at least in the past.

His transfer to New York spared him the fate of previous Trump protégés, who were completely disempowered and sent from court by the president in disgrace. Although the UN post is not located at the top of the center of power in Washington, it does have cabinet rank.

However, Waltz is more likely to play second fiddle in shaping US international policy in future. It doesn't help that Trump's Vice President JD Vance is presenting the appointment as a "promotion". There is also another hurdle for Waltz to overcome: The new appointment to the - currently vacant - post of UN ambassador must be approved by the Senate. Although the Republicans have a narrow majority there, Waltz will not be able to avoid the usual hearings before the vote.

The Democrats - and possibly also one or two Republicans - are likely to confront him with extremely unpleasant questions about the signals affair. The mishap has brought him plenty of ridicule anyway. Even after his departure, the White House had to come to his aid once again: Because photos show Waltz checking the Signal app on his cell phone during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded: "Signal is an approved app that is loaded on our government phones. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Rubio follows in Kissinger's footsteps

With Waltz's departure, which the White House does not want to be seen as a dismissal, Secretary of State Rubio is moving even more into the spotlight. The son of Cuban immigrants was under discussion last summer as a candidate for the post of Vice President under Trump. Vance was ultimately chosen, while the then Republican senator from Florida opted for the no less influential post of Secretary of State.

The spokesperson for the US State Department, Tammy Bruce, learned of Trump's decision to also make her boss Rubio National Security Advisor on an interim basis, apparently in front of the cameras at a press briefing. When confronted with Trump's social media post on the subject and a journalist's question about how long the Secretary of State would hold both posts, she said: "It's obvious that I just heard that from you." In this context, she spoke of a "miracle of modern technology and social media".

Rubio puts pressure on Ukraine peace negotiations

Like Waltz, Rubio is not known for blustering and appears more reserved than Vice President Vance or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Nevertheless, the 53-year-old is outspoken about Trump's hardline positions.

During the scandal in front of the cameras when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House, Rubio was not one of those who aggressively attacked the Ukrainian. Instead, he sat silently by and appeared almost embarrassed. However, it was he and Waltz who reportedly showed Zelensky the door afterwards.

Rubio was also the first to publicly threaten that the USA could withdraw from the negotiations to end the Russian war of aggression if Russia and Ukraine do not reach a peace agreement quickly. For Ukraine, therefore, the personnel change is by no means a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

Senate approval not required

Rubio does not need the approval of the Senate for the post of National Security Advisor - he can get started almost immediately. And add another task to his portfolio: Currently, the Republican is also the Archivist of the United States and Director of USAID, the US agency for international development cooperation.

Vance tried to make a joke about his colleague's accumulation of offices. Obviously referring to the Pope, whom the self-confessed Catholic had met in person shortly before his death, he wrote: "I think he could take on a bit more. If only there was a vacancy for a devout Catholic..." Asked about this in a TV interview, Rubio replied that you have to be an unmarried man to become pope. "But I got married and I'm happily married."