She was on her way to break her fast when dark-clad men in plain clothes approached and stopped her. The images of the arrest of a Turkish doctoral student are disturbing to some.

The US authorities are continuing to take action against foreign students accused of supporting Hamas. At Tufts University near Boston in the state of Massachusetts, a Turkish doctoral student was stopped and arrested on the street near her apartment by plainclothes officers from the Department of Homeland Security, as several media outlets reported, citing the university president.

Disturbing images of the arrest

The video from a surveillance camera shows several men in dark civilian clothes, some wearing hoodies, approaching the woman, who is obviously frightened and shouting loudly. She is surrounded and then taken away. According to the New York Times, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the images of the arrest were disturbing. This is not about public safety, this is about intimidation. According to the New York Times, the student was out breaking her fast with friends.

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security arrest the Turkish doctoral student near her home outside Boston. Picture: Screenshot AP

She had a valid visa, but a statement from the Department of Homeland Security on X says a visa is a privilege, not a right. The student had campaigned for the terrorist Hamas.

Her lawyer told NBC that she did not know where the woman had been taken and could not contact her. According to media reports, she was taken to a detention center in the state of Louisiana, although a court had ordered that she not be taken away from Massachusetts.

Professors shocked

According to media reports, she was a co-author of an article in a 2024 student newspaper calling on the university to recognize that genocide against Palestinians was taking place. At the same time, the university was urged not to invest in companies with ties to Israel. The Boston Globe reported that acquaintances of the doctoral student had assured her that she was not a leader. Her professors were shocked by the arrest.

Hundreds of people protested on Wednesday (local time) in Somerville near Boston against the arrest of the Turkish student. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Michael Casey

The arrest of Palestinian student Machmud Chalil caused the biggest stir. According to his lawyer, the graduate of Columbia University in New York has a green card and therefore an unlimited residence permit in the USA. The US government wants to deport him and accuses him, among other things, of distributing flyers with the Hamas logo on campus.

An Indian man was arrested at Georgetown University in the capital Washington. A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security accused him on Platform X of spreading Islamist Hamas propaganda and anti-Semitism on social media.