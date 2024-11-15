Two explosions shake the government district of Brasília, prompting the authorities to step up security measures. The police suspect an attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you One day after the suspected attack in the government district of the Brazilian capital Brasília, security measures have been tightened.

The building of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) was once again cordoned off with bars, as reported by the state news agency Agência Brasil.

According to the police, a man had attempted to break into the STF building with explosives on Wednesday evening.

When he was stopped by security forces, he detonated the explosive device and killed himself.

The G20 summit will take place next week in Rio de Janeiro, around 1000 kilometers away.

The events in Brasília have heightened attention for the security of the summit, Show more

Following the recent explosions in the government district of Brasília, the Brazilian government has significantly tightened security measures. The Supreme Federal Court (STF) was once again secured with bars, according to the state news agency Agência Brasil. These barriers had only been removed in February after they were erected in January 2023 following an attack by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Police reported that a man had tried to break into the STF building with explosives on Wednesday evening. When security forces stopped him, he detonated the explosive device and was killed. The square where the Supreme Court is located is also home to the presidential palace and Congress. Shortly before, a vehicle loaded with explosives had exploded in a nearby parking lot. Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

Sniffer dogs help the military police search for explosives in the government district of Brasília. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Andre Borges

According to previous findings, the man acted alone and there are indications of long-term planning, explained the Director General of the Federal Police. The motive is still being investigated. According to media reports, an ex-wife of the man stated that he intended to kill federal judge Alexandre de Moraes. The court confirmed that the judges and their staff were taken to safety during the explosions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already left the seat of government.

Increased vigilance ahead of the G20 summit

The G20 summit of heads of state and government will take place next week in Rio de Janeiro, around 1000 kilometers away. The events in Brasília have increased attention to the security of the summit, but have not led to a change in plans, explained Victor Santos, the Secretary of Public Security in Rio.

