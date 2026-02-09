The report attests that Western democracies have a paralyzed political system that does not respond to the majority of the population. imago/Ikon Images

Wars, tensions and doubts as to whether problems can still be solved. Ahead of the start of the Munich Security Conference, a report analyzes an insecure Europe.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A report ahead of the Munich Security Conference warns of growing support for "politics with a wrecking ball" and declining trust in democratic institutions.

In Europe in particular, many people doubt the ability of governments to act and the reliability of the USA as a NATO partner.

At the same time, concerns about cyber attacks, social inequality, an aggressive Russia and migration are shaping security policy perceptions in Germany. Show more

Ahead of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), experts are warning of growing support for a rampant "politics with a wrecking ball". "In many Western societies, political forces that favor destruction over reform are gaining momentum," states the MSC Security Report. The three-day meeting of international leaders and security experts begins on Friday.

"The world has entered a phase of politics with a wrecking ball. Comprehensive destruction - more than cautious policy reforms and corrections - is now the order of the day," says the report, which identifies the new US administration under President Donald Trump as the most prominent representatives of the new policy.

Governments must now "deliver"

Dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the perceived inability to reform are fueling doubts about democratic institutions. "Decision-makers are widely seen as guardians of the status quo, administrators of a paralyzed political system that does not respond to the majority of the population," the study states.

The Security Conference publishes its own international survey on whether current government policy will lead to improvements for future generations. According to the survey, 80 percent of respondents in China and 61 percent in India expect this to be the case. In the USA, only 31 percent are of this opinion. But there is even less hope in Europe, where 22% in Italy, 20% in the UK, 13% in Germany and only 12% in France expect improvements.

At the same time, uncertainty is also growing in Europe in view of the dwindling US support for Ukraine and the Russian advance on parts of the front, according to the report.

Poor approval ratings for Trump's policies worldwide

And the figures are certainly impressive: Even in the USA, the majority of people do not consider President Donald Trump's policies to be good for their own country (39 percent) or for the world as a whole (37 percent), according to the survey. What's more, almost half of Americans (49%) consider Trump's work to be bad for the USA and the world (50%).

Incidentally, Trump's policies are met with the greatest skepticism by Canadians, Germans and the French. 77% of Canadians fear disadvantages for their own country, 71% for the world, while the figures for Germans are only slightly lower at 72% and 69% respectively. It is striking that Trump's policy receives the highest approval ratings outside of the USA in Brazil, India and China of all places - all three countries are suffering massively from the trade tariffs.

According to the report, two thirds of Germans consider the USA to be a less reliable NATO member under Trump than in previous years. The figures are from November 2025 - i.e. before the Greenland debate at the turn of the year. 22 percent stated that US reliability had not changed, while 8 percent said it had improved under Trump. Skepticism also prevails in other countries: "In fact, about half to two-thirds of respondents in selected European countries and Canada say that the US has become a less reliable NATO member," the report states.

US ambassador: basic theses of the report "completely wrong"

The US ambassador to NATO, Matthew G. Whitaker, described the basic theses of the report as "completely wrong". "We are not trying to dismantle NATO," he said. The aim of the five percent spending target was to strengthen the alliance. However, Trump does not want US taxpayers to bear the burden of security in Europe. This also applies to imbalances in trade flows. "Free-riding is the right term when it comes to security and trade," said Whitaker.

Among the most prominent guests at the Munich Security Conference will be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. Friedrich Merz (CDU) will attend the conference for the first time as German Chancellor and present his government's security policy. More than 70 heads of state and government and more than 100 foreign and defense ministers are expected to attend.