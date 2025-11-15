Explosives seized by the police detonate in a police station in Nowgam, Kashmir. Nine people die and dozens more are injured. IMAGO/SOPA Images

A devastating explosion occurs at a police station in Kashmir while investigating seized explosives. Nine people die, dozens more are injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least nine people, including police and forensic personnel, were killed in a blast of seized explosives at a police station in Kashmir.

According to the police, the explosion occurred during the examination of the material and is classified as an accident.

The explosives came from raids following a deadly car bomb attack in New Delhi, which is being treated as a terrorist attack. Show more

In a police station in the Indian-controlled part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, the explosion of seized explosives killed at least nine people. At least 32 others were injured, police in the Nowgam area of the regional capital Srinagar said on Saturday.

Police chief Nalin Prabhat explained that the detonation was triggered during the examination of the material by forensic experts and police forces. Prabhat spoke of an accident.

According to the police chief, the dead were six police and forensic personnel, two civil administration officials and one civilian. Some of the injured were in a critical condition.

An accidental blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam police station, located on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Friday. The incident led to the deaths of at least nine people, with several others sustaining injuries.



Explosives come from raids after bomb attack

The powerful explosion destroyed large parts of the police station and set the building and several vehicles on fire. According to a report by the Press Trust of India news agency, there were several smaller subsequent explosions, which initially hampered rescue and recovery work.

According to Prabhat, the explosives had been seized during raids in the city of Faridabad, shortly before the explosion of a car bomb in the capital New Delhi, which killed at least eight people on Monday.

The authorities classified the explosion in New Delhi as a terrorist attack. Since then, the Indian security authorities have carried out several raids in Kashmir. Hundreds of people have been interrogated and dozens have been arrested.