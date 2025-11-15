In a police station in the Indian-controlled part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, the explosion of seized explosives killed at least nine people. At least 32 others were injured, police in the Nowgam area of the regional capital Srinagar said on Saturday.
Police chief Nalin Prabhat explained that the detonation was triggered during the examination of the material by forensic experts and police forces. Prabhat spoke of an accident.
According to the police chief, the dead were six police and forensic personnel, two civil administration officials and one civilian. Some of the injured were in a critical condition.
The powerful explosion destroyed large parts of the police station and set the building and several vehicles on fire. According to a report by the Press Trust of India news agency, there were several smaller subsequent explosions, which initially hampered rescue and recovery work.
According to Prabhat, the explosives had been seized during raids in the city of Faridabad, shortly before the explosion of a car bomb in the capital New Delhi, which killed at least eight people on Monday.
The authorities classified the explosion in New Delhi as a terrorist attack. Since then, the Indian security authorities have carried out several raids in Kashmir. Hundreds of people have been interrogated and dozens have been arrested.