9.35 pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pushing for a security guarantee from the USA for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with aggressor Russia.

"Europe must play its part and I am prepared to consider sending British ground troops alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement," Starmer said in Paris this evening. "But there must be US reassurance, because only a US security guarantee can effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."

Starmer had taken part in informal consultations on Ukraine and security in Europe with several other European heads of state and government and the heads of the EU and NATO in the French capital.

British Prime Minister Keir Stamer considers US security in the Ukraine war to be indispensable. Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/dpa

The talks, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, took place under the impression of the US government's drastic change of course in foreign policy. The USA wants to transfer responsibility for securing a peace deal to the Europeans.

"We must now recognize the new era in which we find ourselves. We must not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past," warned Starmer. "The time has come for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent." The UK will play a leading role in this - because Ukraine, Europe and the UK must have a secure future. "And democratic values must prevail," added Starmer.