Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regrets the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's rejection of a direct meeting. "Unfortunately, the Russian side is once again choosing war," said Selensky in a video message. The response was weak and certainly disappointed many in the world.

As a way out, the Ukrainian once again called for stronger international measures against the war opponent. "Russia must have less money and the pressure on Russia must increase", emphasized Selenskyj and thanked his country's supporters.

The day before, Selensky had written to Kremlin chief Putin offering direct peace talks in a third country to end the war, which has been going on since 2022. Putin rejected such a meeting as premature and described parts of the open letter as "outrageous".

The Kremlin also renewed the Ukrainian's repeated rejection of his request to travel to Moscow. "If Zelensky wants to, he can come to Moscow and our president will talk to him in Moscow," said Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, according to Russian news agencies. He also described Zelensky's letter as "several pages of impudence".