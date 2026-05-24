According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russia has once again deployed the Oreshnik medium-range missile, feared for its destructive power - for the first time near the capital Kiev. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had fired the missile against Bila Zerkwa, said Selenskyj in a video message published in Kiev this morning. The large city is located in the Kiev region.

A firefighter puts out the fire at a marketplace in Kiev that was hit by Russian missiles during an airstrike. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The Oreshnik missile, which is also stationed in Belarus by Moscow, can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. Its extremely high speed of up to 12,000 kilometers per hour and its range of up to 5,000 kilometers make it a potential threat to the entire European continent.

"This is really irresponsible. It is important that this does not remain without consequences for Russia," said Selenskyj. He did not provide any information on the damage in Bila Zerkwa. It was therefore the third use of the weapon in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Previously, the Ukrainian air defense had spoken of a combined attack with 600 drones, 90 missiles and cruise missiles. Oreshnik was not initially included in the list of ballistic missiles. There was no Russian confirmation of the use of the new weapon this morning. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow usually comments on the weapons and targets deployed during the course of the day.