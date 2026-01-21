WEF in Davos Selenskyj: "Trump doesn't love this Europe" +++ Greenland? Trump: Getting everything for free
Helene Laube
22.1.2026
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23. Due to US President Donald Trump and the geopolitical situation, the security precautions are enormous. The developments in the ticker.
3.50 pm
Trump on Greenland: Will get everything for free
In the expected talks on Greenland, US President Donald Trump assumes that the USA will be granted unlimited and permanent access to the world's largest island.
The details still need to be negotiated, he said in an interview with US broadcaster Fox Business. "But essentially it's about unrestricted access. There is no end, no time limit."
BARTIROMO: What are we talking about? An acquisition of Greenland? TRUMP: It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. There's no end, no time limit.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 22. Januar 2026 um 13:35
According to the Republican, an agreement should result in the USA "getting everything we want for free." The previous day, Trump had made a surprising U-turn on his plans to take over the island, which belongs to Denmark.
At the World Economic Forum, he promised that he would not seek a violent solution. At the same time, he insisted on his claim to ownership of the island. In talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, it was then agreed that the Arctic region must be jointly protected.
BARTIROMO: Does this ultimately mean that the US will acquire Greenland? TRUMP: Well, I don't know if I can say that. But it could be. It's possible. Anything is possible.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 22. Januar 2026 um 14:04
In an interview with Fox Business, Trump went on to explain that part of his "Golden Dome" was to be built on Greenland. An installation on the island is important because "everything" flies over Greenland.
Trump justifies his claim to Greenland by saying that otherwise Russia or China would annex the island. In military terms, a "golden dome" refers to a defense system. Israel, for example, uses such a defense system.
BARTIROMO: Congratulations, Mr President TRUMP: You've done a great job BARTIROMO: Thank you. So have you— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 22. Januar 2026 um 14:25
3.31 pm
Meeting with Trump "in the interests of Ukraine"
Regarding today's meeting with Trump, Selensky says that the documents for an end to the war are almost ready. In order for the war to actually end, however, pressure on Russia must be increased.
When asked, Selensky said: "The meeting was in the interests of my country." Europe must become stronger, but it needs time. That is why it needs the USA to comply with security guarantees.
This concludes Selensky's speech. He now answers questions from the moderator.
3.26 pm
Trump loves Europe, but not this Europe
Selensky emphasizes once again that Europe can only play an important role in geopolitics if it is united. "Instead of becoming a global power, Europe remains a kaleidoscope of small and medium-sized powers," said the Ukrainian president. Trump had told him that he loved Europe, but he would not listen to this Europe. "Europe must create a better world - a world without war."
15:21
Europe must unite
The Ukrainian head of state thanks the countries that support Ukraine with arms supplies, "but wouldn't it be easier and cheaper to destroy Putin's war factories?"
Europe must now unite. All too often, conflicts prevent unity within Europe.
3.18 pm
"Russia must lose power"
"The Russian war machine is still running", said Selenskyj. This could only change with even more sanctions against Russia. Europe must now take action. "Russia must lose power," warns Selenskyj. Russia can only produce its weapons through suppliers from abroad - "and not only from China, but also from Europe and the USA".
3.15 pm
Criticism of Europe
Selensky addresses strikingly critical words to Europe. In contrast to Europe, Trump is managing to take action. Venezuelan President Maduro has been arrested, whereas Putin has not. "In Europe, something is always more important than justice," says Selenskyj.
3.10 p.m.
"Putin has managed to stop Europe"
"Putin has managed to stop Europe," says Selenskyj, referring to the failure to freeze Russian assets. And international attention is currently focused on Greenland. There has also been a lot of discussion about the protests in Iran - "but they drowned in blood", says Selenskyj. The signal is clear: "Kill enough people and you stay in power."
3.01 pm
Now Zelensky is speaking
Originally, Volodymyr Zelensky had not planned a trip to the WEF. Now he is here after all - and has already held a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The meeting was probably about conditions for an end to the war in Ukraine. Now Zelensky is giving a speech in the Congress Center.
You can watch the Ukrainian president's speech live in the stream above.
2.22 pm
Trump and Selensky talk to each other
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky have met for a two-way meeting. This was reported by the Ukrainian radio station Suspilne, citing Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov.
The meeting focused on efforts to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years. Trump had announced the meeting the day before in Davos. Zelensky, who had not initially planned to travel to Switzerland, arrived on Thursday morning.
A possible way out of the war will also be discussed in Moscow in the evening. President Vladimir Putin will receive Trump's negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, there.
1.32 pm
Trump's speech in one picture
Donald Trump's speech yesterday lasted 72 minutes and comprised 11,300 words. Keystone-SDA has visualized what the 79-year-old talked about in this graphic.
1.30 p.m.
Trump founds his "Peace Council"
Donald Trump has launched his "Peace Council". At the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, the US president signed a founding document for the body, which critics see as an attack on the United Nations. Switzerland is not taking part.
"We will have peace in the world - and that will be just great!" said Trump. In addition to Hungary, Bulgaria was surprisingly among the first signatories as another EU member.
A total of 60 countries are said to have received invitations to join the "Peace Council". Only a few have accepted so far - in addition to Israel, these include Indonesia, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam. Some of the first signatories are under authoritarian rule. Anyone who wants to participate for longer than three years must provide one billion US dollars for the budget of the "Peace Council".
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been invited. The Kremlin leader signaled his interest, but emphasized that the admission fee would have to be provided from frozen Russian assets.
12.53 p.m.
Selenskyj arrives in Davos
-
12.50 p.m.
Musk also speaks today
The Ukrainian President will give a speech at 2.30 pm. Another new addition to the program is US tech billionaire Elon Musk. He is due to make an appearance in Davos at 4.30 pm. Whether Selenskyj will meet US President Trump during his visit was still unclear on Thursday morning.
12.40 pm
Trump administration prevents Newsom speech in Davos
California Governor Gavin Newsom was supposed to speak at the WEF yesterday morning, but the Trump administration prevented him from doing so, reports "SFGate".
"Under pressure from the White House and the State Department, the USA House [a church that acts as the official US pavilion] denied Governor Newsom access after Fortune - the official media partner - invited him to speak," the Californian publication quotes Newsom's office as saying.
How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat? https://t.co/esUCsDaYcw— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2026
The USA House justified the cancellation by stating that a speech by an elected politician did not fit into the afternoon program, it continues.
"This came after various members of the Trump administration spoke at the USA House throughout the day," Newsom's office countered, "including Secretary of Finance Scott Bessent, who previously attacked the governor by calling him an 'economic illiterate' who is 'worse than Kamala [Harris]. "
11:39 a.m.
Trump's controversial peace council officially formed
Donald Trump has launched his controversial "Peace Council". The US president signed a founding document for the body, which critics see as an attack on the United Nations, at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.
11.15 a.m.
Now Trump talks about his peace council
In the congress center in Davos, US President Donald Trump is now speaking about his proposed peace council. You can watch the speech in the livestream above.
11.01 am
Federal Councillor Cassis plans trip to Kiev, Moscow and Washington
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is planning trips to Kiev, Moscow and Washington as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. However, the Federal Councillor said on Thursday on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos that this would require developments in the situation in Ukraine.
10.50 a.m.
Zelenskyi lands in Zurich
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Zurich. This was reported by Blick, citing photographs taken at Zurich Airport showing the presidential plane. Zelensky is due to meet with US President Donald Trump today. A speech by Selenskyj is scheduled for 2.30 pm.
10.23 a.m.
Selenskyi is on his way to Davos
According to the French news agency AFP, the Ukrainian president's advisor, Dmitro Lytvyn, announced this on Thursday morning. Lytvyn did not say whether Zelenskyi would meet US President Donald Trump at the WEF in Davos. An appearance by Zelenskyi was initially planned in the official WEF program on Tuesday. His name later disappeared from the program.
9.58 a.m.
Merz: "New world is not a cozy place"
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Europeans to adapt quickly to the changed political balance of power in the world.
Russia's attack on Ukraine has ushered in a new era, but it goes beyond this war of aggression and much further, said Merz at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
China has made it into the ranks of the major powers. The USA is being challenged in its role as a superpower and is drastically changing its foreign and security policy.
"We have entered an era of great power politics," said Merz. "The new world of great powers is based on power, strength and - if necessary - violence. It is not a cozy place," said the Christian Democrat. This situation is not an unchangeable fate, Merz made clear. "In order to survive, we have to deal with a harsh reality and chart our course with clear realism."
Merz also welcomed US President Donald Trump's concession in the Greenland conflict. He spoke of "steps in the right direction".
9.17 a.m.
WEF convoy gets lost and ends up in small St. Gallen hamlet
Convoys making their way from various Swiss airports to Davos is not an unusual sight at the moment. However, the fact that a WEF convoy is driving through the sleepy hamlet of Horchental in the canton of St. Gallen does raise eyebrows. This is exactly what can be seen on a video recorded on Wednesday and leaked to the "St. Galler Tagblatt " newspaper.
The newspaper is able to clarify the situation: Apparently the convoy of vehicles, including the police escort, left the highway too early. However, because the roads in the hamlet are narrow, the convoy could not simply turn back without difficulty. And so the convoy had to cross the entire Horchental valley before returning to the highway.
Thursday, January 22, 2026, 6 a.m.
Trump continues to dominate the WEF on Thursday
US President Donald Trump has announced a discussion about his "Board of Peace" for Gaza during the World Economic Forum in Davos GR on Thursday. Switzerland does not intend to take part in the event. An appearance by Ukrainian head of state Selenskyj is also possible.
The so-called "Board of Peace" is part of the second phase of Donald Trump's peace plan initiated by the USA to end the war in Palestinian Gaza and is intended to monitor the post-war order in the coastal strip. A discussion on this is planned at the WEF on Thursday from 10.30 to 11.30 a.m. in the Congress Hall in Davos.
Switzerland does not wish to take part, said President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday evening. The Federal Council first wanted to examine the content of the project. Only then will it respond to Trump's invitation, the Swiss government said in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.
A total of 60 countries are said to have been invited to the board, including Switzerland. Only a few countries have accepted so far: Israel, Hungary, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been invited. In Europe, skepticism is generally high. France is not currently planning to respond positively, according to sources close to President Emmanuel Macron. The USA then threatened to impose tariffs of 200% on French wine and champagne. Germany is also considered unlikely to agree. According to the media, Norway and Sweden declared that they would not sign the text in its current form.
21:18
Two fires break out at the WEF
A fire broke out at the Davos Congress Center during the World Economic Forum on Wednesday evening. This was confirmed by the police. US President Donald Trump was reportedly still in the building. There were no injuries. There was also a fire next to a Davos hotel.
It was the second firefighting operation at the WEF on Wednesday evening. A small fondue hut caught fire next to a hotel, as the police spokesman went on to say. The hotel guests were temporarily evacuated. But there were no injuries there either.
6.49 p.m.
Selenskyj travels to Davos
According to several media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will travel to Davos tomorrow Thursday to meet Donald Trump. The US President had previously also announced a meeting. He initially spoke of a meeting today, Wednesday, but later corrected his statement to journalists and explained that the meeting would take place on Thursday.
He believed that the Ukrainian president wanted to make a deal, Trump claimed. "I think I can say that we're reasonably close." The Republican repeated his demand that the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years, must end.
18:30
Many false statements by Trump in WEF speech
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and a half in Davos, praising himself and confusing Greenland and Iceland. He also made several statements that do not stand up to scrutiny. You can read about the five most conspicuous false claims in his speech here.
-
18:21
Milei: "Capitalism is a fair economic system"
Argentina's ultra-liberal President Javier Milei has made a plea for largely unregulated capitalism at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. "Capitalism is not only productive, it is the only fair economic system," he said. "Any intervention in the market is a violation of the right to property and therefore unjust."
In his lecture-style speech, the economist and former university lecturer quoted liberal economists such as Murray Rothbard, Jesús Huerta de Soto and Hans-Hermann Hoppe and criticized any attempt to restrict the free market. "Regulation kills growth," he said.
Milei has imposed a radical austerity program on South America's second-largest economy. He cut subsidies on gas, electricity and local public transport, laid off thousands of civil servants and put public construction projects on hold. This enabled him to balance the national budget and significantly reduce inflation.
18.1
Trump: Keller-Sutter is "tough"
After the meeting with Donald Trump, Guy Parmelin speaks to the media. The President of the Swiss Confederation keeps a low profile on Trump's speech and in particular his statements about Keller-Sutter. He reported that Trump had said "She's tough" to Keller-Sutter after the meeting with the US President.
Parmelin also reported on other meetings that day. Among others, he met Argentinian President Javier Milei, Gianni Infantino and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the President of the Swiss Confederation reported.
-
17.53 hrs
Parmelin spoke with Trump about trade
President Guy Parmelin discussed trade relations with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the WEF. The topic is important to Trump, Parmelin said after the meeting.
"Davos is not Davos without the US President," said Parmelin after his meeting with Trump. The US President had pointed out the US trade deficit with Switzerland of around 40 billion US dollars. Parmelin pointed out to him that according to the latest figures, the deficit now stands at 8.8 billion US dollars in favor of the USA.
The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis from Bern, as well as Foreign Minister Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from Washington. The delegations sat together for around 15 minutes in the Congress Center of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
17.28
People fall asleep during Trump speech
While Trump was giving his speech in the Congress Hall at the World Economic Forum (WEF), some people fell asleep in front of the livestream. The US President's speech lasted an hour and a half - longer than any other.
The stream of the speech was shown on almost every screen in the Davos Congress Center. Numerous people who had not been allocated one of the more than one thousand seats in the hall gathered in front of them to listen to the US President.
However, Trump's long speech was not met with great interest by everyone. Some members of the audience fell asleep in the lounges during the speech.
After Trump's speech, however, things got lively again. When the US President briefly took questions from numerous journalists, many even climbed over the cushions to catch a picture of him.
16:41
Trump wants to meet Selenskyj
US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to meet Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky today, Wednesday. He believes that the Ukrainian president wants to make a deal, Trump previously claimed. "I think I can say that we are reasonably close." The Republican repeated his demand that the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years, must end.
The Ukrainian portal "Jewropejska Prawda" described a meeting in Davos as possible, but no longer on Wednesday. Selensky himself had already announced on Tuesday that he had a lot to do in his own country due to the ongoing Russian air attacks and would therefore only travel to Switzerland if there was a document ready to be signed or further promises of assistance, such as the delivery of anti-aircraft weapons. Shortly before Trump's speech, Selensky published pictures on his Telegram channel of a government meeting in Kiev on the subject of power supply. In many of the country's cities, citizens often have to endure hours of cold and darkness during the day.
3.54 pm
Trump's speech is over
After more than an hour, Trump has finished his speech.
3.50 pm
"The USA is back"
At the end, Trump becomes a motivational speaker. "You are brilliant people," Trump says to the audience. "You are the brightest minds, the future is unlimited," he continues. You are in a position to do things that the world has never seen before. "The USA is back. Bigger, stronger, better than ever," Trump concludes his speech.
3:47 p.m.
"Washington D.C. is now the safest place in the USA"
Trump jumps from topic to topic. Now he speaks again about the situation in the USA and defends his deployment of the National Guard to various cities. "Washington D.C. is now the safest place in the USA", says Trump. Previously, the city was the most dangerous city in the USA. The migration authority ICE is also doing a good job, he says.
3.38 p.m.
Now Trump talks about the tariff negotiations with Switzerland
Tariffs of 30 percent were imposed on Swiss imports into the USA because the USA has an economic deficit with Switzerland. "All hell broke loose", says Trump. Switzerland is an "incredible, brilliant place", but he realized that Switzerland had the USA to thank for this. "They make beautiful watches," says Trump. They would be sold in the USA without high tariffs, which would mean an economic deficit for the USA.
When Karin Keller-Sutter - whose name Trump did not mention - then contacted him, she kept repeating herself and pointing out that Switzerland was a small country. She was aggressive, annoyed him and "left a bad impression", says Trump. That's why he even increased the tariffs to 39%. "Then all hell really broke loose." It was only when business representatives approached him that he reduced the tariffs again. Today they are at 15 percent. "Switzerland has taken advantage of the USA. But without us, Switzerland would no longer be Switzerland," says Trump.
3.28 pm
"You've ripped us off for 30 years"
"What happened there?" asks Trump when he talks about French President Emmanuel Macron and refers to the sunglasses he is currently wearing due to an eye infection. "I saw him yesterday with his beautiful sunglasses." The room laughs. Trump talks about negotiations he had with Macron on drug prices. "You've ripped us off for 30 years," Trump said to Macron, so that he would lower the prices. The negotiations had developed in the USA's favor by the time Trump announced tariffs.
-
3.22 pm
"We will remember that"
Trump is vindictive. "If they say yes, we'll be grateful. If they say no, we'll remember," Trump says about possible Greenland negotiations.
3.12 pm
"We have received nothing from Nato. We only paid"
Trump returns to his apparent successes. He had inherited many construction sites with his office - including Ukraine. He has been working for a year to end the war in Ukraine. Trump is now also criticizing NATO. The USA is responsible for the largest financial contribution to NATO. "That's not fair", says Trump. "We have received nothing from NATO. We only paid," he repeated. What they now want in return is Greenland. For Trump "just a piece of ice".
2.59 pm
Now Trump is talking about Greenland
He didn't actually want to talk about Greenland, says Trump. But he was afraid that he would be judged badly if he didn't. "I have great respect for Greenland," says Trump. He then launches into a historical digression and talks about the Second World War. "We fought for Denmark and saved them," he says. After the war, Greenland was given back to Denmark - "how stupid we were", says Trump. The USA needs Greenland for strategic and security reasons. Only the USA is in a position to defend Greenland.
-
14:57
"The more wind turbines a country builds, the worse off it is"
Now Trump is talking about energy supply. He calls sustainable energy a "Green New Scam" and speaks of a huge scam. In Europe, energy costs are rising because wind turbines are being built. "The more wind turbines a country builds, the worse off it is and the more money it loses," explains Trump. In contrast, China would rely on oil, coal and nuclear energy, which is why China is doing well economically.
14:57
"Everyone thinks I'm doing the right thing"
He has often been criticized for his plans, says Trump. Now hardly anyone criticizes him anymore. "Everyone thinks I'm doing the right thing," says Trump. He praises himself and repeats himself in exaggerations and excesses about how much he has achieved for the USA and how well the USA has been doing since he took office. "If the US grows, follow it," he appeals to European governments.
14:44
"Europe is not on the right track"
Trump loves Europe, "Europe is not on the right path", Trump continues. "Many countries are currently being destroyed." Trump blames his predecessor Joe Biden and European governments for this. Since he took office, the USA has seen that building fewer wind turbines and hiring bureaucrats has been successful, he says.
2.39 pm
Trump is happy to be back in Davos
Trump is happy to be back in Davos, he says. "So many friends, a few enemies," he jokes at the beginning. He comes with phenomenal news. Inflation in the USA has fallen since he took office a year ago, the economy is flourishing and incomes are rising, he claims. "We are the hottest country," says Trump. "I thought it would last longer than a year. Maybe a year and a month". Trump now wants to talk in his speech about how this came about.
2.35 p.m.
Now Trump is speaking at the WEF
Trump has made it to the Congress Center at the WEF. Now his speech begins. Trump is introduced by US entrepreneur and billionaire Larry Fink. Trump is greeted with applause and standing ovations.
2.15 pm
Trump's arrival in Davos in picturesTrump's arrival in Davos in picturesTrump's arrival in Davos in pictures
1.57 pm
Trump lands in Davos
Donald Trump has landed in Davos. His helicopter convoy touched down every minute on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm. A red carpet was rolled out especially for the US President. Trump transferred to a convoy of cars.
13:52
Huge queue outside the congress center for Trump speech
A huge queue has already formed outside the congress hall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos an hour before the expected speech by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Republican is on his way to the Grisons spa town.
In his speech, he will outline his "America First" economic policy and talk about foreign policy, as a senior White House official told reporters on the way to Davos.
13:47
Follow Trump's arrival in Davos
US President Donald Trump is due to land in Davos soon. Numerous vehicles are already positioned in front of the helicopter landing pad in Davos. You can follow Trump's landing in Davos with the Marine One helicopter in the livestream above.
1.38 pm
Here Trump flies over the blue News editorial office
On his way to Davos, US President Donald Trump also flew over the blue News editorial office in Volketswil ZH. Just as well that a few colleagues armed with cameras were ready in time.
1.37 p.m.
First trip abroad in over 80 days
US President Donald Trump's trip to Switzerland is his first foreign visit of 2026 and the first in over eighty days. Trump last visited South Korea on October 29 and 30, 2025 to meet with China's head of state Xi Jinping, among others. In between, the 79-year-old US President spent over two months at home.
1.20 p.m.
Donald Trump's arrival in Zurich in picturesDonald Trump arrives in ZurichDonald Trump arrives in Zurich
1.12 p.m.
"Marine One" helicopter shortly before take-off for Davos
On the tarmac at Zurich Airport, US President Donald Trump and his entourage are currently transferring from Air Force One to the Marine One military helicopter. This will fly to Davos.
Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Also on board are numerous security personnel.
12.50 p.m.
Trump lands here in Zurich
US President Donald Trump landed at Zurich Airport on Wednesday. Air Force One touched down on Swiss soil at 12.36 pm.
As soon as he arrives in Zurich, Trump will travel on to Davos by helicopter. There he and the US delegation will first meet the Swiss delegation with President Guy Parmelin (SVP), Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis (FDP) and Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP).
12.44 p.m.
Probably no meeting between Merz and Trump in Davos
A meeting with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) had hoped for is unlikely to take place. The reason for this is the "late arrival of the US President", according to German government circles.
12.37 p.m.
Trump has landed
US President Donald Trump has landed in Zurich. Air Force One touched down on Swiss soil at 12.36 pm.
12.30 p.m.
Follow the arrival of Air Force One in the livestream
Trump is due to arrive in Zurich in just under 10 minutes. You can follow the landing of Air Force One in the livestream above.
12.25 p.m.
"Mexico First" protest at Zurich Airport
There is also some protest at the airport: a woman hangs up a Mexican flag with the words "Mexico First". "Mexican migrants have made the USA great. That's why Mexico First," she says to blue News.
She still had acquaintances in Mexico and had lived there herself. However, the poster was only up for about a minute: then the police intervened and the woman had to take it down. The reason given: The fence was the property of the airport.
12.13 p.m.
Armed forces at the airport
Donald Trump's arrival in Zurich is imminent. Armed police officers mingling with the plane spotters also bear witness to this. Landing is expected at around 12.50 pm.
12.04 p.m.
Trump's convoy drives to the runway here
12.00 p.m.
Trump flies over Paris
Trump should land in Zurich in about an hour. Air Force One is currently flying over Paris.
11.48 a.m.
Planespotters look for the best spot
In Oberglatt ZH, numerous planespotters are ready for the landing of US President Donald Trump. Our blue News editor on site estimates the number of onlookers at around 250 to 300 people.
While it was still consistently gray all morning, the conditions are now optimistic: visibility is improving. The fog is clearing. By the time Air Force One lands, the conditions could even be perfect.
11.14 a.m.
Airplane is called Air Force One as soon as the President is on board
Air Force One is the official presidential aircraft of the USA. It is currently a Boeing 747, but after the plane had to turn back on the way to Davos early on Wednesday morning, Trump switched to a Boeing C-32A. Even if it is not the aircraft originally used, it is still referred to as Air Force One: as soon as the President is on board, the aircraft is referred to as such.
10.56 a.m.
Trump approaches Europe
After Trump's Air Force One temporarily switched off the transponder, the aircraft can now be tracked again. The plane is currently close to the European mainland and will land in Zurich in around two hours.
10.52 am
Trump's speech should take place according to plan - landing probably shortly before 1 pm
Despite the delay, US President Donald Trump is to give his speech at the WEF at 2.30 pm as planned. This is what the organizers told "SRF".
Air Force One had to turn back during the night due to technical problems. Trump then transferred to the second presidential plane - a smaller Air Force One Boeing 757. Trump's landing is expected shortly before 1pm.
10:48 a.m.
Planespotters are ready
Observers have gathered at the Zurich Airport viewing point in Oberglatt to watch the arrival of Trump's Air Force One. Some have got up at 5 a.m. and traveled from far away, as they tell blue News. Many are there because of the plane. But some are also there for Trump himself. They have positioned themselves in the parking lot and surrounding fields to get a good view.
10.11 a.m.
Representatives of the USA and Russia negotiate in Davos
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, representatives of Russia and the USA discussed bilateral relations and a peace settlement for Ukraine.
According to Moscow media, the meeting yesterday evening was attended by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.
No results were communicated. Witkoff did not comment through his usual channels. In front of a camera of the Russian newspaper "Izvestia", he spoke of a "very positive meeting".
❗️❗️Dmitriev, Witkoff, Kushner Meet in Davos According to Witkoff, the talks were “very positive.” Dmitriev said the meetings were “constructive” and more and more people are supposedly “realizing the correctness of Russia’s position.”— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2026 um 22:38
Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years. So far, his negotiators have mainly spoken with the Ukrainian side. The European states have been involved in several rounds of talks.
The Russian leadership of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not taking part directly, but is involved through its contact with Witkoff and Kushner.
9.28 a.m.
Air Force One has probably switched off its transponder
The flight of Air Force One can be followed live on various flight tracker websites. However, the last signal from the aircraft was already one hour and 24 minutes ago. It therefore appears that the signal was switched off on purpose - probably for security reasons.
It is not known exactly when Trump will land in Zurich. Originally, the landing was planned between 10 am and 12 noon. However, this is likely to be delayed due to technical problems during the original take-off.
9.15 a.m.
The Trump entourage has its headquarters in this house of worship
The USA has its WEF headquarters in the Free Evangelical Church in Davos. It is the central meeting place for the US delegation throughout the event.
Yesterday, Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Bessent calmed concerns about a trade war and praised the flourishing American economy.
It is not unusual for the church to be used for WEF appearances. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has also given a speech here. The Free Evangelical Church of Davos has been renting out the listed building to external organizers during the WEF for years.
8.40 a.m.
Trump is around three hours late
President Trump arrives in Davos around three hours late. This is what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told journalists outside the USA House in Davos this morning when asked.
8.16 a.m.
"No Kings" lettering over Davos
On Tuesday evening, the words "No Kings" could be seen above Davos. According to CH Media, the action was organized by a group of Davos residents who carried around 450 torches 800 metres higher up the Grüniberg.
"Thanks to our ancestors, we have overcome kings. Today, when autocracy and imperialism are on the rise again, we want to set an example for democracy and international law in front of the powerful," one person involved told the newspaper.
Davos, Switzerland near the WEF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 20, 2026
"No Kings" pic.twitter.com/GUYGYKmzfk
Protests against US President Donald Trump took place last year under the slogan "No Kings".
6.20 a.m.
Trump is now on his way to Zurich
US President Donald Trump is now on his way to Zurich on another plane. The plane taxied onto the runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly after midnight local time (shortly after 6 a.m. in Switzerland).
As can be seen on the flight tracking website ADSB Exchange, the presidential plane is now in the air.
The unplanned interruption to the trip became known around an hour after the presidential plane took off. Trump's arrival in Switzerland, where he intends to give his speech at the WEF in Davos this afternoon, is likely to be delayed as a result. The original plan was for him to give a speech there at 2.30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 5.08 a.m.
Trump's plane has to turn back on the way to Davos
The plane carrying US President Donald Trump and his team has turned back on its flight to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and headed back to Washington. Shortly after take-off in the late evening (local time), the crew on board Air Force One detected a "minor electrical problem", Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told journalists traveling with him. Out of an abundance of caution, they were therefore turning back, landing at Joint Base Andrews military airfield near the US capital Washington and transferring to another aircraft, she said.
The news of the plane's unscheduled turnaround became public about an hour after take-off. Trump's arrival in Davos, where he is due to give a speech in the early afternoon (local time), is likely to be delayed as a result.
A reporter on board reported that the lights in the plane's press cabin went out shortly after take-off, but no explanation was given.
The two planes currently in service as Air Force One have been flying for almost four decades. Boeing is working on replacement aircraft, but the program has been repeatedly delayed. Last year, the Gulf state of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 to be added to the Air Force One fleet - a move that was heavily criticized. That plane is currently being refitted to meet security requirements. Leavitt joked to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night that a Qatari plane "sounds a lot better now."
11:39 p.m.
Trump considers solution to Greenland conflict possible
In the conflict over Greenland, US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that an agreement with NATO partners is possible.
He believes that a solution will be found that will make Nato and the USA "very happy", Trump said a few hours before setting off for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. At the same time, he reiterated his well-known position that the USA needs Greenland for security reasons.
When asked how far he would go to bring the island into US possession, Trump said: "You'll see."
In connection with his trip to Davos, Trump also said that the USA had planned many meetings on Greenland. He had previously announced a meeting of the parties involved in the Greenland conflict between the USA and Europe in Davos. The Republican did not specify who would be attending.
7.37 pm
Trump: Nato would be "in the ash heap of history" without me
On the eve of his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump once again presented himself as the savior of NATO. Without him, "NATO would not exist now", Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social on Tuesday. "It would have ended up in the ash heap of history." This is "sad but true".
( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )— Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) January 20, 2026
( Donald J. Trump - Jan 20 2026, 11:47 AM ET )
No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn’t come along, there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been… pic.twitter.com/Aku4FZo2Yc
In the dispute over his claim to ownership of Greenland, Trump had already emphasized on Monday last week: "I'm the one who saved Nato!!!" He was alluding to the fact that the NATO countries had promised a significant increase in defense spending under his pressure.
Trump also announced a press conference at the White House at short notice (1 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. CET). A few hours later, he planned to leave for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the US President intends to give an eagerly awaited speech on Wednesday. He then plans to meet several heads of state and government in Davos. He is also expected to discuss the US plans to take over the Arctic island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark.
18:50
Switzerland signs agreement with Gulf States Council in Davos
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis signed an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday in Davos GR as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF). This provides for an intensification of the dialog between Bern and the so-called Gulf Council.
The exchange will focus on common interests, particularly in the areas of security, geopolitics, energy, the economy and new technologies, a spokesperson for Mr. Cassis' department told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The so-called Memorandum of Understanding is a legally non-binding instrument.
Switzerland regards the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as an important partner, both in political and economic terms, he added.
Today in Davos, I signed an MoU with @GCCSG Secretary General @jasemalbudaiwi establishing a consultation mechanism between #Switzerland and the GCC.— Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) January 20, 2026
🇨🇭 values the GCC and its member states as key partners for regional stability. We discussed security, geopolitical developments… pic.twitter.com/FfzYusBnmS
5.52 p.m.
Parmelin calls for equal treatment with EEA states
On Tuesday, President Guy Parmelin asked his European partners for an exemption from any EU steel protection measures. He also pushed ahead with negotiations for an updated free trade agreement with China.
The European partners - including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - had taken note of Switzerland's concerns, Parmelin said at a media event in Davos on Tuesday on the fringes of the World Economic Forum. He called for Switzerland to be treated in the same way as the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA).
At a meeting with a Chinese delegation, progress on updating the existing free trade agreement was discussed. A fourth round of negotiations is to take place in March. Parmelin hopes to be able to conclude the dossier this year.
4.31 p.m.
Private jets from all over the world park in Dübendorf ZHDübendorf military airfieldDübendorf military airfield
15.31 hrs
Macron sends clear message to Trump
In his speech at the Davos Congress Center, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on the abolition of tariffs between the United States and Europe. He regretted the use of "coercive means" should US President Donald Trump maintain his additional tariffs.
He also called for multilateralism to be promoted. The world is experiencing a "shift towards a world without rules, in which international law is being trampled underfoot and in which the only law that seems to count is that of the strongest", said Macron. So-called "imperial ambitions" were returning.
Earlier, wearing sunglasses and irony, Macron greeted his audience in Davos with the words: "How nice it is to be here in these times of peace and unpredictability."
15:00
Glamorous couple at the WEF: Trudeau appears with Katy Perry
While the economy, international crises and geopolitical tensions are being discussed in the shielded congress center in Davos, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an unexpected appearance away from the hard politics.
The former Canadian head of government (54), who has been out of office since March 2025, appears at the World Economic Forum hand in hand with his partner, pop star Katy Perry (41).
Around 200 participants watch Trudeau's speech on cultural influence and diplomatic persuasion on Tuesday. However, the most impressive demonstration of this so-called "soft power" was not the speech - but the celebrity couple's joint appearance.
The relationship between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began last year. After initial speculation, the couple confirmed their love at the end of 2024 with a joint performance on Perry's birthday in Paris. In December, the singer also made the relationship official on Instagram and posted kissing photos from a vacation together in Japan.
2.40 pm
Gavin Newsom calls Europe's heads of government "pathetic"
The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has sharply criticized Europe's heads of state and government for what he sees as their obsequious attitude towards US President Donald Trump. "I can't stand this complicity anymore, the way people cave in," the governor of the most populous US state told the British broadcaster Sky News at the World Economic Forum in Davos with regard to European politicians.
He added: "I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the state leaders." Heaping accolades on Trump was "pathetic", said the Democratic US politician. It was time to take a stand, he demanded. "It's time to get serious and put an end to complicity. It's time to stand up, stand firm and show some backbone," Newsom continued.
14:25
Selensky attaches conditions to Davos visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos conditional on the signing of agreements or further aid commitments.
"If the documents are ready, then there will be a meeting (with US President Donald Trump) and a trip," the head of state told journalists, as several local media reported unanimously. He would also travel if there were promises of further support in the energy sector or additional air defense systems. "But so far I have a mission in Ukraine, and it is essential for me to coordinate all services here," Zelenskyi added.
11.38 a.m.
Von der Leyen to Trump: "When friends shake hands, it must mean something"
In Davos GR, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the planned additional tariffs imposed by the USA due to the Greenland crisis as a "mistake". She also announced investments in Greenland and an updated Arctic strategy.
With regard to the threats from Washington, von der Leyen warned in her speech against falling into a "dangerous downward spiral". The EU would react "firmly, united and with a sense of proportion".
She also recalled the trade deal reached between the USA and the EU in July 2025. "A deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something."
The Commission President stated that the sovereignty and integrity of the territories of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark were not negotiable. However, she wanted to work together with the USA on an Arctic security concept. She is also seeking a "massive European investment boost" for Greenland.
11.15 a.m.
Parmelin thanks for Crans-Montana solidarity - no word on Greenland
President Guy Parmelin began his opening speech at the World Economic Forum with thanks for the international support and solidarity shown during the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS. He said it was impressive how something like this could strengthen cooperation.
The extent to which the disaster was able to mobilize energy and unite people against all odds was impressive.
This unity must go beyond individual events, however dramatic they may be. He would like to see such unity between countries in order to find sustainable and lasting solutions to the "challenges of our time".
There are a number of these - he cited Ukraine and Gaza, Sudan and those in Venezuela and Iran as examples. However, the WEF and its high-ranking guests this year would testify that the world is ready to strengthen institutions through dialog and thus overcome the challenges.
10.57 a.m.
President Parmelin delivers opening speech
President Guy Parmelin is now giving his opening speech at the WEF. He is doing so against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions between the USA and Europe - so tensions are high as to whether or not he will address the Greenland conflict. You can watch the speech live in the stream above.
There will also be speeches by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
09.19 am
Trump calls for Greenland debate at the WEF
In the Greenland conflict between the USA and Europe, US President Donald Trump has announced a meeting of the parties involved in Davos. The announced talks were preceded by a telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. The Republican did not specify who would take part in the meeting.
The talks are likely to take place on the fringes of the current World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump is expected there on Wednesday and is due to give a speech on the same day.
Trump: "There is no going back "Trump reiterated that the island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is "of vital importance" for international security and US national security. "There is no turning back - everyone agrees on that!" wrote Trump. He wants to persuade Denmark to sell the Arctic island to the USA. In response, Germany and other countries sent soldiers on an exploratory mission to Greenland as a sign of solidarity with Denmark.
7.09 a.m.
This is what Trump's WEF program looks like
As Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove reports, citing the White House, the former US president is taking off from Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening to make his presence felt in Davos on Wednesday and Thursday - and on a tight schedule.
This is what Trump's day in Davos looks like:
- 2.10 p.m.: Welcome WEF leadership
- 2.30 p.m.: Speech at the WEF
- 3.45 p.m.: Bilateral talks and meetings
- 5.25 p.m. Business reception
- Thursday, 10.30 a.m.: Announcement of the Peace Charter Board
Trump's Davos schedule, via WH— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 20, 2026
Depart DC Tuesday evening
Wednesday in Davos:
2:10 PM - Greets WEF leadership
2:30 PM - Delivers his Davos speech
3:45 PM - Bilats and meetings
5:25 PM - Business reception
Thursday
10:30 AM - Board of Peace Charter Announcement
Then back home
Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 4.30 p.m.
Guy Parmelin opens WEF against the backdrop of the Greenland crisis
President Guy Parmelin will give the opening speech at the WEF on Tuesday against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions between the USA and Europe. Macron and von der Leyen's speeches are also eagerly awaited in Davos GR.
A trade conflict could escalate between the USA and the EU due to the geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland. A few days ago, US President Donald Trump threatened punitive tariffs of ten percent on goods from eight European countries that had recently sent soldiers on a fact-finding mission to Greenland as a sign of solidarity with Denmark.
Several European states and EU leaders rejected the threats from Washington. The President of the European Council has now convened a special summit of the 27 heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday evening.
Switzerland is not affected by Trump's threats, but could suffer collateral damage in the event of an economic conflict. The Swiss government has so far refrained from commenting on the transatlantic tensions.
11.17 p.m.
Amnesty International: Europe must stand up to Trump
Europe must stop trying to appease US President Donald Trump - instead, it must stand up to him, just like other "tyrants" who are destroying the rules-based world order. The Secretary General of Amnesty International called for this. "We need much more resistance," emphasized Agnès Callamard on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos. In her opinion, Europe's credibility is at stake.
Callamard's recommendations come after Trump reiterated on Sunday that the USA would seize Greenland in one way or another. The Secretary General of the human rights organization called on governments to show courage and say no. They must stop believing that it is possible to negotiate with tyrants. Governments must stop thinking that they can accept the rules of predators without becoming victims themselves.
Since Donald Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has made "a whole series of decisions that have led to the collapse of many rules in the world", while Russia has destroyed the system by "attacking Ukraine", she explained. The fact that the world order built after the Second World War "is being destroyed today without a plan B, just for the sake of destroying the rules, should send a shiver down all our spines," Callamard warned.
But if Davos, thanks to this year's focus on dialog, raises awareness of the fact that such destruction can only plunge the world into the abyss, that would be great, she said. However, there is currently no sign of a dialog between the world's decision-makers. Quite the opposite, according to Callamard. There is evidence of intimidation. The European project is not only an economic one, but also one of values and respect for the rule of law, she recalled.
22:33
Several injured among the demonstrators
As reported by "20 Minuten" with reference to the medical service, there was a mid-double-digit number of injured among the demonstrators, one person was not conscious.
The demonstration has since dispersed.
22.22 hrs
Situation at anti-WEF demonstration calms down
The situation at the anti-WEF demonstration in Zurich is gradually calming down. However, as a video taken by a blue News reader at the Badenerstrasse / Stauffacherstrasse junction shows, numerous security forces are still in action, a few demonstrators are setting off pyrotechnics and sirens can be heard in the distance.
20.51 hrs
Over 2000 people demonstrate
According to estimates by a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency, more than 2000 people are taking part in the anti-WEF demonstration in Zurich. Firecrackers, smoke petards and fireworks were set off along the route. The police were and still are deployed with a large contingent. Traffic in the city center was restricted at times.
Bewilligte Anti-WEF-Demo in Zürich mit mehreren Tausend Teilnehmenden #ZH1901 #WEF #AntiWEF pic.twitter.com/R5TE0C5AW5— R L (@RaimondLueppken) January 19, 2026
"Trump est malade" and "Shut down WEF" could be read on banners. Shortly after the Rudolf Brun Bridge, a protester set fire to a US flag. According to "20 Minuten", demonstrators belonging to the left-wing spectrum destroyed shop windows and sprayed buildings along the way.
The atmosphere became increasingly aggressive as the rally progressed. According to Blick, the police threatened to use water cannons and rubber bullets.
7.25 p.m.
Demonstration against Trump in Zurich
On the opening day of the World Economic Forum WEF in Davos, a demonstration against Donald Trump and "the oligarch meeting" took place in Zurich on Monday evening. The US President is expected to attend the WEF on Wednesday.
The rally was scheduled to start at 6.30 pm at Bürkliplatz. The square was full when the authorized demonstration under the slogan "Trump still not welcome!" set off shortly before 7 pm. The route led across the city to Helvetiaplatz.
The left-wing organization "Movement for Socialism" had called for the "Smash WEF" demonstration. Under Trump, US foreign policy is returning to gunboat diplomacy, the organizers write on their website. Trump's visit to the WEF is an expression and symbol of the crisis-ridden political situation.
7.20 p.m.
Spanish Prime Minister cancels attendance due to train accident
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has canceled his participation in the WEF at short notice. The reason for this is the devastating train accident near Córdoba, reports the Spanish daily newspaper "El Mundo".
Instead of Davos, Sánchez will travel to the scene of the accident on Tuesday morning. The accident involving two high-speed trains killed 39 people and injured over 170.
18.13
Relations between Switzerland and the USA on the right track, says US Treasury Secretary
"Relations with Switzerland are back on a very good path," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Davos at the World Economic Forum WEF. He gave a speech at the House of the USA in the Grisons resort.
"After a turbulent period in recent months, relations between Switzerland and the United States are back on a very good path," said Bessent to the media on his arrival in Davos. He made his remarks in front of the USA House, which was set up this year in a church in the municipality.
After tough negotiations, Bern and Washington agreed in November to reduce US tariffs on imported Swiss products from 39 to 15 percent. The two countries still have to sign an agreement by March 31 at the latest to secure the deal.
The Federal Council approved its negotiating mandate last week. President Guy Parmelin expressed his willingness to press ahead with the agreement during the WEF.
1.44 p.m.
Vanguard already here: C-17 transporters land in Zurich
The vanguard landed yesterday, Sunday: Two heavy C-17 Globemaster III transport planes touched down in Zurich-Kloten - not without spotters capturing the whole thing on video, of course.
Such a Boeing can carry up to 77 tons of cargo: what was in the planes was of course not revealed. The monsters could have had Donald Trump's Marine One helicopter on board as well as "The Beast". This is the president's heavy, armored limousine, which is said to weigh between 6.8 and 9.1 tons.
11.02 a.m.
Iranian Foreign Minister may not appear at the WEF after all
Abbas Araghchi's planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos is off the table. After his name briefly appeared in the official program on Sunday evening, the entry disappeared again less than 24 hours later. The corresponding link now leads nowhere. At the request of several media outlets, the World Economic Forum confirmed that Araghchi will not be traveling to Davos.
The U-turn was triggered by fierce criticism, particularly from social media and the Iranian diaspora. Critics accused the WEF of providing a stage for a representative of a regime while protests in Iran are being put down with deadly force. According to human rights organizations, thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands arrested in recent weeks. The WEF justifies the invitation by stating that it is "not appropriate" to represent the Iranian government in Davos this year in view of the current situation.
10.19 am
Danish minister cancels WEF participation
The Danish Minister for Economic Affairs, Morten Bødskov, will not be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as planned. A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed this to "Blick". The reason given is scheduling problems.
The cancellation is explosive: US President Donald Trump recently blatantly threatened Denmark with an annexation of Greenland. Accordingly, it was generally expected that the topic would also play an important role at the WEF.
7.21 a.m.
Federal Council has to wait in line - because of Trump
The Federal Council is planning around 40 bilateral talks with heads of state and government at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. However, numerous key appointments have still not been confirmed, report the CH Media newspapers. The main reason for this is US President Donald Trump: many international delegations are deliberately keeping their agendas open to enable a meeting with him at short notice.
Even a presidential meeting between Trump and President Guy Parmelin, which was part of the diplomatic routine at previous WEF events, has not yet been arranged. According to Federal Council circles, the American side has held out the prospect of a meeting, but no specific date has been set.
The uncertainty also relates to possible meetings with other heavyweights such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky. According to CH Media, the official communication from the Federal Council merely states that "meetings with heads of state and government" are planned.
Behind the scenes, there is talk of a diplomatic scramble: hardly anyone wants to commit early - for fear of missing an appointment with Trump or having to cancel later. The Swiss delegation is therefore preparing for last-minute changes and flexible procedures in the "House of Switzerland".
7.03 a.m.
What you need to know about the WEF
Davos is set to host one of the most politically charged World Economic Forums in recent decades. US President Donald Trump is arriving with a large delegation, while the security authorities in Bern and Graubünden are preparing for protests and an increased risk of escalation.
Monday, January 19, 4.30 a.m.
Pfister visits WEF troops
Defence Minister Martin Pfister visits the troops mobilized for the WEF in Davos GR on Monday. Extensive security precautions have been taken, partly in view of the visit by US President Donald Trump.
The Zug native is traveling to the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the first time as a Federal Councillor. He will visit the troops on the first day of the forum accompanied by the new head of the army, Benedikt Roos, who took office at the beginning of the year.
The army and police will have to protect a record number of personalities this year. Donald Trump's visit attracts countless other participants to the Graubünden resort.
5.14 pm
600 participants block WEF access road
Around 600 participants in a protest march against the WEF blocked the road near Davos Laret for about an hour on Sunday afternoon. The cantonal police of Graubünden finally broke up the blockade without any major resistance.
The protest march was on its way from Klosters to Davos, where the demonstrators wanted to join the Juso rally. At a road crossing, they used the situation for a blockade, as confirmed by the Graubünden cantonal police at the request of Keystone-SDA.
According to the police, the action was "mostly peaceful". The demonstrators obeyed the orders of the emergency services. It was still unclear on Sunday afternoon whether any arrests had been made. Last year, the police arrested around 30 people during a similar action.
According to the police, the subsequent Juso rally in Davos also remained calm. Participants demanded the end of the WEF with music and banners.
Welcome to the WEF ticker
The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from 19 to 23 January and is strongly influenced by Donald Trump. blue News will provide you with all the information live in the ticker.