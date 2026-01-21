3.50 pm

In the expected talks on Greenland, US President Donald Trump assumes that the USA will be granted unlimited and permanent access to the world's largest island.

The details still need to be negotiated, he said in an interview with US broadcaster Fox Business. "But essentially it's about unrestricted access. There is no end, no time limit."

BARTIROMO: What are we talking about? An acquisition of Greenland? TRUMP: It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. There's no end, no time limit.



According to the Republican, an agreement should result in the USA "getting everything we want for free." The previous day, Trump had made a surprising U-turn on his plans to take over the island, which belongs to Denmark.

At the World Economic Forum, he promised that he would not seek a violent solution. At the same time, he insisted on his claim to ownership of the island. In talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, it was then agreed that the Arctic region must be jointly protected.

BARTIROMO: Does this ultimately mean that the US will acquire Greenland? TRUMP: Well, I don't know if I can say that. But it could be. It's possible. Anything is possible.



In an interview with Fox Business, Trump went on to explain that part of his "Golden Dome" was to be built on Greenland. An installation on the island is important because "everything" flies over Greenland.

Trump justifies his claim to Greenland by saying that otherwise Russia or China would annex the island. In military terms, a "golden dome" refers to a defense system. Israel, for example, uses such a defense system.