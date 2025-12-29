At the meeting in Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a statement by the ex-president about Russia causes astonished looks from Selenskyj.

Following the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, a video of their press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is causing a stir.

It shows Zelenskyi's stunned reaction to Trump's statement that Russia wishes Ukraine success.

It shows Zelenskyi's stunned reaction to Trump's statement that Russia wishes Ukraine success.

Selensky is celebrated on social media for his self-control. Show more

Following the largely inconclusive meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Florida on a possible end to the war in Ukraine, a video clip is making the rounds online.

It shows Selensky's reaction to a statement made by the US President at the joint press conference in Trump's private club Mar-a-Lago. The Ukrainian president tilts his head to the side, raises his eyebrow and smiles in astonishment.

Before the bilateral meeting, Trump had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the phone. When asked about the content of the conversation, Trump, who many critics accuse of being close to Russia, said: "Russia wants Ukraine to succeed." Trump admitted: "It sounds a little strange."

"We are all Selenskyj"

Zelenskyi was visibly surprised and slightly amused by this assessment. Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022. Since then, Ukraine has been defending itself against the invasion with Western help.

The Russian government critic and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov wrote on Platform X: "We are all Selensky. But no one on earth has self-control." He also posted the clip of the press conference in Mar-a-Lago.

The X account of the magazine "Business Ukraine" commented on the clip: "Selenskyj deserves a prize just for controlling himself at this point in the press conference." Other users on social media expressed similar sentiments and shared pictures and videos of the scene.