Mainly minors wear the yellow vest with the inscription "Szon Patrol". Screenshot TikTok

The "Szon Patrol" trend is causing outrage in Poland: young men in yellow vests are harassing women because of their clothes and distributing secret recordings online.

In Poland, videos of young men going viral as "Szon Patrol" are harassing women for allegedly provocative clothing and secretly filming them.

The trend has spread from TikTok to other platforms and is causing outrage and psychological distress among those affected.

In response, female journalists launched the counter-action "Schön Patrol", in which they distribute flowers to passers-by.

In Poland, videos of young men in yellow vests went viral. They roam the streets in search of women who, in their opinion, behave or dress "provocatively".

As self-appointed "morality police", they call on women to show "more respect". They also photograph and film the people without permission and then publish the footage online. Several media outlets reported on this last week.

Their vests are labeled "Szon Patrol", which means "anti-prostitute patrols" in German. Over 12,000 videos have now been posted on social media, according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

Mental health of those affected suffers

It was initially dismissed as a trend among children: Polish schoolchildren comment on what they consider to be inappropriate clothing on TikTok. However, the campaign quickly moved to Instagram and Facebook - where it finally escalated.

As the French newspaper "Le Parisien" writes, the mental health of many of those affected has suffered ever since. Some suffered from school phobia or were afraid to leave the house.

More than 110,000 internet users interacted with the content of such videos between August 2 and September 4, as reported by a Polish media monitoring institute according to "Le Parisien".

"Schön Patrol" as a counteraction

The majority condemned the trend - including politicians and content creators. The Polish Commissioner for Children's Rights called on the platforms Meta and TikTok to curb the trend and take preventative measures.

Three Polish journalists have turned the tables and responded to the so-called "Szon Patrols" with a creative counter-action: Under the name "Schön Patrol", they roamed Warsaw wearing yellow vests with their new motto and handed roses to passers-by.