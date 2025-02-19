USA under Donald TrumpSenate confirms Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce +++ Trump fires Biden's prosecutors
Donald Trump has described his return to the White House on January 20, 2025 as a "day of liberation" and promised that "the golden age of the USA begins now". It is an aggressive declaration of war for America and the rest of the world. The developments in the ticker.
Donald Trump has been President of the USA again since January 20, 2025. It is already his second term in office: he was already in the White House once, from 2017 to 2021.
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce
The US Senate confirmed wealthy financier Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday. The Senate voted 51 to 45 in favor of Lutnick's confirmation. This meant that a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump's drastic trade policy was inaugurated into office. At the Department of Commerce, Lutnick, who was previously CEO of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, will oversee 50,000 employees and will probably spend a lot of time implementing the president's tariff plans.
Trump sees tariffs as a versatile economic tool. In his view, they can raise money to finance tax cuts and protect US industry. Many economists consider tariffs to be rather counterproductive: they can increase inflationary pressure throughout the economy. The costs are usually passed on to consumers. At his Senate hearing last month, Lutnick described the idea that tariffs contribute to inflation as "nonsense".
Before taking office, Lutnick promised to divest his corporate holdings. His financial reports show that he holds positions in more than 800 companies and other private organizations.
Data access and dismissals: Success for Musk in court
Success for tech billionaire Elon Musk and his cost-cutting body Doge in court: a US federal judge refuses for the time being to prohibit Musk and Doge from accessing sensitive data at various federal agencies in the country. Judge Tanya Chutkan found that there was no evidence of serious legal harm. Therefore, immediate intervention was not justified. At the same time, she was critical of Musk's far-reaching powers. The entrepreneur was commissioned by US President Donald Trump to scrutinize government spending without holding an official political office.
Several Democratic-led US states had previously filed a lawsuit against Doge's access to sensitive data. They also demanded that the court issue an injunction preventing Doge and Musk from firing or furloughing federal officials. The judge also rejected this. However, she wrote: "Doge's unpredictable actions have created substantial uncertainty and confusion." It was therefore legitimate to pursue this through legal action.
Judge Chutkan was appointed by former Democratic US President Barack Obama and was responsible for the election fraud proceedings against Republican Trump in Washington.
Trump fires Biden's prosecutors
The wave of dismissals within the US government agencies continues. Trump ordered the dismissal of all federal prosecutors nominated by his predecessor Joe Biden. "Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before," Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. That is why he has ordered the dismissal of all remaining US attorneys from the "Biden era".
It is common for US attorneys general to be asked to resign after the election of a new president. A dismissal is quite unusual - but US presidents have the authority to do so. U.S. Attorneys are the chief prosecutors in each federal judicial district in the United States. They play an important role in the American justice system and enforce the law at the highest level.