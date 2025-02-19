1.43 am

The US Senate confirmed wealthy financier Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday. The Senate voted 51 to 45 in favor of Lutnick's confirmation. This meant that a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump's drastic trade policy was inaugurated into office. At the Department of Commerce, Lutnick, who was previously CEO of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, will oversee 50,000 employees and will probably spend a lot of time implementing the president's tariff plans.

Howard Lutnick. (archive image) Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Trump sees tariffs as a versatile economic tool. In his view, they can raise money to finance tax cuts and protect US industry. Many economists consider tariffs to be rather counterproductive: they can increase inflationary pressure throughout the economy. The costs are usually passed on to consumers. At his Senate hearing last month, Lutnick described the idea that tariffs contribute to inflation as "nonsense".

Before taking office, Lutnick promised to divest his corporate holdings. His financial reports show that he holds positions in more than 800 companies and other private organizations.