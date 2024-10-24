The woman tore up the will on her deathbed. (symbolic image) PantherMedia / matej kastelic

A torn will is causing a bitter legal dispute between the younger sister and distant relatives of a deceased pensioner.

Originally, her five distant cousins were to inherit 800,000 pounds.

But on her deathbed, the lady from Wiltshire tore up her will. Show more

A huge inheritance dispute is raging in a family in England. Everything was actually already in place and 92-year-old Carry K.'s last will and testament had already been written down. Originally, her five distant cousins were to inherit 800,000 pounds.

But on her deathbed, the lady from Wiltshire in the UK tore up her will. Her younger sister Josephine O. is now entitled to the entire fortune, as reported by theDaily Mail.

The incident took place in Salisbury in 2022, when Carry K. decided to revoke her will. According to a Victorian law from 1837, this is possible if certain conditions are met.

Now a dispute is raging between the relatives over the 800,000 pounds. The distant relatives claim that Carry K. was too weak to tear up the will completely and that her lawyer completed the process.

Complicated relationship

They argue that the pensioner was under the influence of medication and in pain and was not of sound mind. Josephine O., on the other hand, is convinced that her sister knew exactly what she was doing. Carry K. was angry about the cousins' plans to put her in a nursing home. In addition, Carry K. is said to have already decided to remove the relatives from her will in 2021.

The relationship between the sisters is described as complicated, with a mixture of affection and conflict. Josephine O. denies the allegations of a bad relationship and emphasizes that she and her sister were always there for each other.

The legal dispute now revolves around the question of whether the will was legally destroyed. If this is the case, Josephine O. would receive the entire inheritance, while the cousins would go away empty-handed.