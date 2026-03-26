The woman allegedly killed her husband with a kitchen knife. IMAGO/blickwinkel

Dramatic end to a marriage: the public prosecutor's office accuses a 79-year-old woman of killing her husband, who was suffering from cancer, with a knife. She is said to have been unable to cope with caring for him.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 79-year-old woman is on trial in Germany for murder.

According to the indictment, she killed her 84-year-old, seriously ill husband with numerous stab wounds.

The public prosecutor's office considers it a dastardly act and the woman faces life imprisonment. Show more

A 79-year-old woman is on trial for murder in Germany for allegedly stabbing her cancer-stricken husband to death in his sleep.

The public prosecutor's office is accusing the senior citizen at Ellwangen District Court (Baden-Württemberg) of stabbing the 84-year-old man several times at the beginning of October. According to the indictment, the man suffered 40 stab wounds with a kitchen knife.

The accused is said to have stabbed her husband in the head, shoulder, arms, hands and thighs, among other places. He bled to death after being stabbed twice in the neck. The senior citizen then allegedly tried to kill herself.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the pensioner had feared that she would be placed in a home with her seriously ill husband because she was unable to cope with caring for the senior citizen. The 84-year-old had suffered two strokes shortly beforehand. The prosecution accuses the woman of insidiously attacking the senior citizen in his sleep. The man had no chance to defend himself.

Relatives discovered the two

Relatives found the two senior citizens in the family home they shared in Ellwangen. The accused was rescued seriously injured and flown by helicopter to a clinic in a coma. Help came too late for the 84-year-old husband.

The accused has been in custody in Schwäbisch Gmünd since the beginning of October. Her defense lawyer announced that he would read out a statement from the 79-year-old as the trial progressed. The senior citizen herself does not wish to make a statement to the criminal court. The trial will continue in mid-April. The Ellwangen district court will then also hand down its verdict. The woman faces life imprisonment.