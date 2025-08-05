The tax complaint did not go down well with the authorities. (symbolic image) Hans-Jürgen Wiedl/ZB/dpa

A pensioner from Heddesheim in Germany was annoyed about a small tax charge and took up a pen - with a sharp pen. But his satirical letter to Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Bayaz had unexpected consequences: Two detectives showed up at his door.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 72-year-old man writes to the tax office to complain about a fee of 9.50 euros.

The letter triggered a police operation because of an attached drawing.

The Ministry of Finance now admits: The move was excessive - the case has been settled. Show more

What was meant to be a satirical letter ended with a visit from the criminal investigation department: Karlheinz Falkenstein, a 72-year-old pensioner from Heddesheim in Baden-Württemberg, wrote a letter of complaint to the Green Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz - and triggered a police operation.

The reason was a rather banal tax charge: a 9.50 euro late payment surcharge because Falkenstein had submitted his tax return six days late. But instead of paying in silence, the pensioner sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance with the subject line "Late payment surcharge in accordance with §240 of the Tax Code". In it, he criticized the treatment of "the little man" and denounced a political double standard - for example in comparison to the handling of tax scandals such as cum-ex.

Drawings as a trigger

Falkenstein enclosed hand-drawn caricatures with the letter. One of them - a duel scene with a shot fired - apparently alerted the Weinheim tax office, which passed the case on to the police. Two officers from the criminal investigation department then appeared at Falkenstein's home address on July 7 to check whether there was a threat to the free and democratic basic order.

As the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported, the ministry assessed the drawing in connection with an internal handout introduced in 2022, which had been drawn up following attacks on police officers by so-called Reich citizens.

Finance Minister Bayaz himself was not involved in the escalation. His spokesperson has since contacted Falkenstein personally and expressed regret about the action. There had also been a clarifying telephone conversation with the head of the responsible tax office.

Falkenstein told the press that his drawings had been "meant as a joke" - but apparently his "black humor had gone down the wrong way". He said he was glad that all misunderstandings had now been cleared up.