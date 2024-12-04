The ambulance was supposed to take the senior citizen home quickly (symbolic photo). dpa

A drunk ambulance driver fell asleep at the wheel while an 88-year-old patient lay in the vehicle, waiting for hours. As a result, she missed her husband's funeral.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An intoxicated ambulance driver in Germany fell asleep at the wheel while an 88-year-old senior citizen lay in the vehicle.

She had to wait on the bed for hours. When she was found, she was taken to hospital.

The tragedy of the incident was that the woman was unable to attend her husband's funeral due to the hours-long delay. Show more

Because an ambulance driver was heavily intoxicated, he fell asleep at the wheel of his car. This happened while an 88-year-old senior citizen was also lying on the flatbed in the vehicle.

She had to wait alone for hours and missed her husband's funeral as a result.

The ambulance was supposed to take the woman, who had been examined in a clinic in the Märkisch-Oderland district of Germany after a fall, back to her care facility, reports "RBB24".

The vehicle remained unnoticed for hours

However, the car came to a standstill just a few hundred meters from the rescue station. The vehicle remained there unnoticed for hours, and it was not until around 2.40 a.m. that attentive paramedics alerted the police.

The senior citizen, who had suffered a stroke just a few weeks ago and was therefore limited in her communication, was in a worrying condition. She was hypothermic and had to be taken to hospital again before she was finally able to return to her care facility.

The tragedy of the incident was that the woman was unable to attend her husband's funeral due to the hours-long delay. "The whole disaster meant she missed her husband's funeral. It was at 10 o'clock in the morning," explained the granddaughter. "But she only arrived in the neighborhood at 8 a.m. and wasn't in a position for us to pick her up for her husband's funeral. They were married for 68 years."

Driver had a blood alcohol level of 2.43

A breath test of the 38-year-old driver showed that he had 2.43 per mille. The police confiscated his driver's license and initiated an investigation into drunk driving. The man has since been dismissed by his employer.

The managing director of the transport service was concerned and announced internal consequences to prevent such incidents in the future.

The senior citizen's relatives have filed a complaint. "I don't want this driver to set foot behind any steering wheel again," the granddaughter demanded on "RBB24". The family hopes that the incident will be fully investigated and that other people will be spared such tragedies.