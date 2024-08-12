When asked by the Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial police, whether a sum of money or securities worth 10,000 euros or more should be declared, a pensioner from Italy answered negatively at customs in Ponte Chiasso.
As reported by various Ticino media, the customs officers nevertheless decided to carry out a more in-depth inspection of the person and the car.
Under the seat, in a suitcase and in an envelope, they found 20 blocks of 50 traveler's checks each with a nominal value of 10,000 dollars - the pensioner had wanted to enter Switzerland with a total of 10 million dollars in checks.
The Guardia di Finanza confiscated the checks on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. The pensioner was charged and released pending investigations. The presumption of innocence applies.