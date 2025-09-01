It is unclear why the senior citizen caused the accident. Screenshot SWR

A 65-year-old man raced through an emergency lane in Germany on Sunday and caused a serious accident. Four people were seriously injured and the highway was completely closed for a time.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A senior citizen drove through the emergency lane on the A61 near Mutterstadt in Rhineland-Palatinate without permission and crashed into a Porsche.

Four people suffered serious injuries, another was slightly injured.

The police are investigating why the man misused the emergency lane. Show more

On the German A61 near Mutterstadt (Rhineland-Palatinate), a 65-year-old driver caused a serious accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, he drove through an emergency lane for around 150 meters before crashing into a Porsche at high speed.

The force of the impact pushed the sports car onto a small car. The car of the person responsible for the accident overturned. The driver and his 62-year-old passenger were freed from the wreckage by first responders; both suffered serious injuries. The occupants of the Porsche were also seriously injured, the woman in the small car slightly. All those involved were taken to nearby hospitals.

Faster past the traffic jam?

The A61 in the direction of Koblenz had to be completely closed for a time after the crash. The material damage is estimated at around 65,000 euros.

It is still unclear why the 65-year-old was driving in the emergency lane. According to the police, he has not yet been interviewed due to his injuries. "Drivers usually want to get past the traffic jam faster this way," a police spokesperson explained to SWR.

Officials emphasize that emergency lanes are intended exclusively for police and emergency vehicles. Anyone who misuses them must expect a fine of at least 240 euros, two points and a one-month driving ban. If this results in an accident, the penalties are even higher.