The man was the victim of a perfidious scam on his cell phone. sda

A suspected couple responsible for the violent death of an 82-year-old German tourist has been arrested in the Canary Islands. The investigators speak of a perfidious approach using dating apps.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been arrested in Tenerife for a suspected homicide.

The victim, an 82-year-old German man, was found seriously injured after meeting on a dating app and later died.

According to the police, the main suspect specifically used dating platforms to rob vulnerable victims and obtain their bank details. Show more

Spanish police on Tenerife have arrested a suspected couple who are believed to be responsible for the death of a German tourist. According to Spanish media reports, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman are allegedly involved in the fatal robbery of an 82-year-old German man.

The crime took place on the night of March 14-15 in Playa del Inglés in the south of Gran Canaria. The victim is said to have previously met the alleged perpetrator via a dating app.

According to investigators, the German was later found seriously injured near his accommodation. He suffered severe craniocerebral trauma and died a few weeks later in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Possibly not an isolated case

The investigation by the Spanish National Police eventually led to Tenerife. There, the authorities were able to arrest the two suspects in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Particularly explosive: according to the police, this may not be an isolated case. The main suspect is said to have specifically searched for vulnerable victims via dating apps. The aim was to steal cell phones and thereby gain access to the victims' banking apps and digital financial services.

The investigators speak of a recurring criminal pattern. The 43-year-old woman is said to have taken on logistical tasks and organized trips between the islands in order to cover the perpetrators' tracks.

The police are now investigating other similar cases throughout Spain. They are investigating whether the suspects are connected to other violent crimes and financial fraud.