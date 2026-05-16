Spanish police on Tenerife have arrested a suspected couple who are believed to be responsible for the death of a German tourist. According to Spanish media reports, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman are allegedly involved in the fatal robbery of an 82-year-old German man.
The crime took place on the night of March 14-15 in Playa del Inglés in the south of Gran Canaria. The victim is said to have previously met the alleged perpetrator via a dating app.
According to investigators, the German was later found seriously injured near his accommodation. He suffered severe craniocerebral trauma and died a few weeks later in hospital as a result of his injuries.
Possibly not an isolated case
The investigation by the Spanish National Police eventually led to Tenerife. There, the authorities were able to arrest the two suspects in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Particularly explosive: according to the police, this may not be an isolated case. The main suspect is said to have specifically searched for vulnerable victims via dating apps. The aim was to steal cell phones and thereby gain access to the victims' banking apps and digital financial services.
The investigators speak of a recurring criminal pattern. The 43-year-old woman is said to have taken on logistical tasks and organized trips between the islands in order to cover the perpetrators' tracks.
The police are now investigating other similar cases throughout Spain. They are investigating whether the suspects are connected to other violent crimes and financial fraud.